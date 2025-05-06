Montana State golfer Maddie Montoya 15-over after two rounds at NCAA regionals

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Maddie Montoya bounced back from a tough opening day to card an impressive 5-over-par 77 during the second round of the NCAA Gold Canyon Regional at Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz., on Tuesday.

Montoya, a junior from Boise, Idaho, shot even-par on the front-nine with her first birdie of the tournament to highlight a smooth opening stretch.

"A better round for Maddie today," Bobcats coach Brittany Basye said. "Her ball-striking was solid and she hit her spots. She had opportunities today — she made some great par putts and had a sweet chip-in."

The chip-in for birdie came on just the second hole of the day, and helped set the tone for a bounce-back performance for the 2025 Big Sky champion after she had to grind her way through a difficult opening round.

Through 36 of 54 holes at the first-ever NCAA Regional for a Bobcat golfer, Montoya sits 15-over-par and is 57th overall in the field.

"This course is tough," Basye said. "It's long and the greens are hard, so hitting spots and trusting those spots is key to getting the balls close to the hole."

Montoya only missed one drive on Tuesday and set herself up for chances on the green — converting with a handful of clutch par putts from distance.

"We're excited to see how the course sets up tomorrow and watch her play," Basye said. "She's gritty and wants to finish strong tomorrow."

Montoya tees off Wednesday's final round from Superstition Mountain at 10:50 a.m. Mountain time.

