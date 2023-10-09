Montana State football Week 7 press conference with coach Brent Vigen and players

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats had a bye in Week 6 and now prepare to take on Cal Poly at Bobcat Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Head coach Brent Vigen, wide receiver Aidan Garrigan and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez met with the media ahead of MSU's game against Cal Poly.

Vigen reflected back on the Bobcats' win over Portland State in Week 5 and provided an injury update, which included quarterback Tommy Mellott returning this Saturday. The team will evaluate how much he will be able to play against Cal Poly as the week progresses. Vigen also talked about how the bye week falling in Week 6 benefited his team.

Garrigan and Valdez spoke about their performances against Portland State, the bye week and the team's mindset going against Cal Poly.

Watch the entire news conferences in the video above.