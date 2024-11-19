Montana State football Week 13 press conference with Brent Vigen, Rylan Ortt, Brody Grebe, Tommy Mellott

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State held its 13th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday following its 30-28 win against then-No. 4 UC Davis on Saturday.

With the win, the team improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the team's performance against UC Davis and the undefeated season thus far, and previewed the Bobcats' showdown against No. 9 Montana this Saturday.

Defensive back Rylan Ortt, defensive end Brody Grebe and quarterback Tommy Mellott also spoke to the media on Monday. They all talked about the team's performance to earn the 11-0 start, their final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday, and more.

Montana State and Montana are slated to kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the CBS affiliates throughout Montana.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

