Montana State football Week 11 press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Tayvian Williams and Blake Stillwell

BOZEMAN — The No. 5 Montana State Bobcats are coming off a 45-21 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. They now look ahead to their final regular-season home game against Eastern Washington this Saturday.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Coach Brent Vigen, wide receiver Tayvian Williams and safety Blake Stillwell all spoke to the media.

Vigen reflected on the win over NAU, gave an injury update which included tight end Treyton Pickering being questionable for Saturday versus EWU despite being on the depth chart. He noted running back Jared White and safety Dru Polidore would most likely return, as they're listed on the depth chart as well. He also looked ahead to it being Senior Day on Saturday and what this class means to him.

Williams and Stillwell spoke about their performances against NAU and the team's mindset going against Eastern Washington. Watch the entire news conferences in the video above.

Kickoff between Montana State and Eastern Washington is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast statewide on the MTN channel, KTVH in Helena and KTGF in Great Falls. Click here to learn where to find the MTN channel.