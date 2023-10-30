Montana State football Week 10 press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Treyton Pickering and Nolan Askelson

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats, now ranked No. 6, are coming off a 24-21 loss to Idaho, now No. 3, and are back at home this week to host Northern Arizona.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Coach Brent Vigen, tight end Treyton Pickering and linebacker Nolan Askelson met with the media ahead of the NAU matchup.

Vigen reflected on the Bobcats' loss at Idaho, specifically touching on being shut out in the first half and the late missed field goal by kicker Brendan Hall that would've sent the game to overtime. He also looked ahead to NAU, and the opportunity to bounce back Saturday.

Pickering and Askelson spoke about their performances against Idaho and the team's mindset going against NAU. Watch the entire news conferences in the video above.

Kickoff between Montana State and NAU is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.