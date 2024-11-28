Montana State football spent Thanksgiving week giving back to community

BOZEMAN — Members of the Montana State football team spent Tuesday giving back to its community in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

The outright Big Sky Conference champions finished the regular season 12-0 and locked up a No. 1 seed for the FCS playoffs following a 34-11 win over Montana last Saturday, which gave them a bye before a second-round home game on Dec. 7.

Different groups of players helped prepare the Huffing for Stuffing race with HRDC, cleared snow at Bobcat Stadium, volunteered with students at Irving Elementary and helped Habitat for Humanity.

Along with their volunteer work, they also shared their favorite Thanksgiving food. For the full story, see the video reel above.

