Montana State football serves community during Thanksgiving bye week

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team spent its bye week for the FCS playoffs giving back to the community for Thanksgiving. It's become an annual tradition for the team.

"We’re super thankful for our community," MSU wide receiver Taco Dowler said. "It’s kind of the time of being thankful with Thanksgiving and all that, so just giving back to people that are so good to us is kind of what Bobcat football is all about."

"Oh, it’s always so good to give back to the community that gives so much to us," corner back Takhari Carr said. "They support us, they give us anything we need, so it’s always good to support the community."

Different groups of players dispersed around Bozeman to give back. Whether it be volunteering at the Human Resource Development Council, Irving Elementary or Family Promise, the team came together to help others.

"Oh it’s cool, you know, we just got back from practice," defensive back Tim Thomas II explained. "It’s just fun stuff we do. We do a lot of things together like film and practice. This is just something we can do as a collective."

"Obviously we are super blessed to still be playing football," MSU kicker Myles Sansted said. "There’s not a ton of teams that get that opportunity. So, just being able to take some time off from school and be able to build that bond with our teammates is just an awesome experience. I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve had success so far."

As for what Thanksgiving means to them?

"I think it means exactly that, you have to be thankful for what you have," Dowler said. "I’m thankful for the team, my brothers, coaches and everything. Thankful for the community as well."

"It means a lot to me because we get to come together, enjoy food, enjoy each other’s presence and things of such," Thomas noted.

"A time when life is going rapid, a time to just be with the (family), just slow everything down, just be with the fam, watch some football," Carr explained.

"Just take a step back and be thankful for where you’re at right now," corner back Jhase McMillan said.

You can catch the Bobcats next Saturday when they host either Youngstown State or Yale in the second round of the FCS playoffs at noon at Bobcat Stadium.

