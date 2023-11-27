Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Montana State football playoff press conference with coach Brent Vigen, Marcus Wehr, Danny Uluilakepa

Brent Vigen FCS Playoffs Press Conference
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 18:42:34-05

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats are coming off a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs as the No. 6 seed. They look ahead to host North Dakota State in the second round at home this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Coach Brent Vigen, offensive tackle Marcus Wehr and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa spoke to the media.

Vigen talked about his first season as head coach of MSU which concluded at the 2021 FCS championship game versus NDSU, and how the team has evolved since that loss. He also reflected on his coaching days for the Bison. He talked about having home-field advantage in the playoffs as well.

Wehr and Uluilakepa spoke about the expectations and mindset going into the playoff game versus NDSU. Watch the entire news conferences in the video above.

Kickoff between Montana State and North Dakota State is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

