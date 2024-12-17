Montana State football playoff press conference with Brent Vigen, Brody Grebe and Marcus Wehr

BOZEMAN — No. 1-seeded Montana State held its 16th weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday as it prepares for its semifinal game this weekend.

The Bobcats continued postseason play with a 52-19 win over No.8-seeded Idaho on Friday. The Bobcats will host No. 4-seeded South Dakota on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media Monday about the team's performance against Idaho and then previewed the Bobcats' semifinal game vs. South Dakota.

Defensive end Brody Grebe and offensive lineman Marcus Wehr also spoke to the media about the upcoming game against the Coyotes, the home-field advantage of Bobcat Stadium and more.

Montana State and South Dakota are slated to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be on ABC.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

