Montana State football opens 2025 recruiting cycle with three new commits

BOZEMAN — As the football season approaches, Montana State is already on the recruiting trail for next year. And the Bobcats' 2025 recruiting cycle has begun with three known commitments to the program.

The Bobcats' first commitment came from Graysen Schneider on June 17. According to 247 Sports, he is a two-star, 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive lineman out of Stewartville, Minnesota.

He also had offers from North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa and Ohio.

Carter Cocke from Sumner, Washington, was the second commit for Montana State in this cycle. According to 247, he is a 6-3, 240-pound, three-star tight end. This adds to the Bobcats' strong presence in recruiting the Seattle/Tacoma area.

He held an offer from Portland State as well.

The first in-state commit came from Billings Central’s Vinnie Souza on June 20. According to 247, he is a three-star, 6-4, 200-pound tight end and is the second-highest ranked recruit in the state. He was a Class A first-team all-state selection last season.

He also held offers from the Montana and Carroll College.

As of June 21 and July 2, Bobcats coach Brent Vigen posted on X that there would be more recruits in this class committing to the program soon.