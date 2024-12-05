Montana State football announces additions for early signing period; 10 in-staters on board

BOZEMAN — Montana State added 24 Bobcats to its football program Wednesday, the first day student-athletes can make commitments binding, MSU head coach Brent Vigen announced.

The December portion of the 2024-25 recruiting class is as big as it is well-rounded.

“We had the ability for this to be a large, complete class, hitting all the position groups, because of the number of seniors graduating,” Vigen said, “but also because of the group of guys we have coming back. We have a good foundation, and we want to build this program on high school players that we develop.”

Of MSU’s 24 newcomers, 10 come from Montana.

“We continue to work a big footprint but our success begins in the state of Montana,” Vigen said. “We’re very excited about the 10 young men from our state who are becoming Bobcats today.”

The Cats also add five players from Washington, two each from Idaho and Texas, and one each from Arizona, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.

“The state of Washington continues to be a strong place for us to recruit, and we’re also putting effort into Texas. But after that we found guys that are a great fit for us in a number of different states.”

MSU signed 10 players that play on the line of scrimmage — four offensive linemen, three tight ends, and three defensive linemen.

“We build from the inside out, so a good chunk of this class is O-linemen, tight ends, defensive linemen, linebackers. We’re excited about the other characteristics they bring, too, the toughness, the intelligence. Additionally, we were able to add high achieving skill players and two specialists that we intend on playing day one.”

Xavier Ahrens, LB

6-2, 210, Fr, Tacoma, WA (Curtis)

Player Notes: Earned First Team All-South Puget Sound League honors at both linebacker and receiver. From Linebackers Coach Bobby Daly: “Xavier is an extremely good athlete, not only in football but he plays basketball and track. He was a first team all-league wide receiver and linebacker. He’s very explosive with good length and is a really physical kid. He’s from a good family and we really feel like he’s athletic enough to be the middle linebacker who can be in the middle of everything and move sideline to sideline. He has all the things we’re looking for.”

Josaiah Asuega, DT

6-4, 298, Fr, Port Orchard, WA (South Kitsap)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All 4A South Puget Sound League North Division honors as a senior this fall... was a Kitsap Sun All-West Sounds selection... had 46 tackles, 105 for a loss, with four sacks, six hurries and one fumble recovery in 2024. From MSU Defensive Tackles Coach Nic Jean-Baptiste: “Josaiah is a game-wrecker in the middle who’s only scratched the surface when it comes to his potential. He played both sides the last two years and done a really good job on both. His phyicality is on display and we’ve seen it really develop from his junior to senior year. He keeps getting better. We’re excited about his athleticism for his size and we’re excited for him to get here.”

Malachi Claunch, RB

6-1, 192, Fr, Billings, MT (West)

Player Notes: One of the top-rated athletes in Montana by 247 Sports... rushed for 616 yards on 124 carries in 2024... caught 43 passes for 427 yards. From MSU Running Backs Coach Sam Mix: “Malachi can do a lot on the football field. He was really good on offense and defense, which makes him attractive as a running back. He’s a good route runner, good contact balance. I first saw him after his sophomore year and he kind of sprung onto the scene, I thought he was probably one of the best players in the state, and then he followed that with a pretty good junior year and a really good senior year. I’m excited about Malachi and I think he’ll definitely add value to the (running backs) room.”

Carter Cocke, TE

6-3, 228, Fr, Sumner, WA (Sumner)

Player Notes: Earned First Team All-Puget Sound League honors as a tight end in 2024. From MSU Tight Ends Coach Jordan Walsh: “The things Carter are able to do with the football are really good. When he catches it he’s scrapping for extra yards. He’s a very competitive kid, and a willing blocker. He’s going to be a really cool addition to our program.”

Marcus Coleman II, CB

5-11, 149, Fr, Spring, TX (Klein Cain)

Player Notes: Earned all-district honors as a defensive back at Klein Cain High School... helped lead his team to a district title in 2024... logged seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, with 70 tackles... broke up 12 passes and forced one fumble. From MSU Cornerbacks Coach Bryan Shepherd: “Marcus Coleman is a long, athletic cornerback who is not afraid to strike opponents. He does a good job of going from point A to point B and closing the space and arriving with violent intentions. I thought he did a great job of playing the ball, he had seven picks on the year. He’s a longer corner so he has a little bit different body than we’ve had, so he’ll be a different asset on this team. When you have a corner that can hit and run it’s always a plus.”

Carter Curnow, TE

6-4, 205, Fr, Dillon, MT (Beaverhead County)

Player Notes: Earned all-state honors at tight end and linebacker as a senior... helped lead Beaverhead to the Class A State Championship. From MSU Tight Ends Coach Jordan Walsh: “Carter is really a competitive kid, a big-time leader for his football team in Dillon, and he’s really versatile. He can catch the ball, he can block, and he plays both ways for them. He’s a really good leader and a hard worker.”

Blaine Downing, DE

6-3, 205, Fr, Saco, MT (Saco HS, Malta HS)

Player Notes: An all-state selection as a two-way player at Malta High... from Saco... won the state 400 m title and is a two-time pole vault champion who broke the Class C record in that event. From MSU Defensive Ends Coach Shawn Howe: “The thing that we love about Blaine is that he’s extremely athletic and he’s got position versatility even within the defensive line. He’s a guy that can stand up and rush the passer, he can stand up and drop, he can put the hand in the dirt, and he can play D-end for us. He’s very a guy that can do it all, very athletic, and he’s a great kid from a great family. We recruit a certain type of player with a certain mentality, and he’s definitely got it. I’m excited to work with him.”

Kash Embry, WR

5-11, 170, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)

Player Notes: Earned all-state honors in football and basketball at Bozeman High... played quarterback, receiver and defensive back during his career... also an academic all-state choice on the hardwood. From MSU Receivers Coach Justin Udy: “We’re really excited about Kash. His athleticism and his ability to play the receiver position having played quarterback really helps him. He’s obviously a tremendous athlete, a dual sport athlete, and he cares deeply about the program, has roots in the program, and we’re excited about. Being able to get an athlete like Kash locally is exciting.”

Colby Frokjer, P

6-3, 184, Fr, West Haven, UT (Roy)

Player Notes: Ranked among the top 10 prep punters in the nation... earned all-region MVP honors... has also excelled as a place kicker and kickoff specialist. From MSU Specialists Coach Marcus Monaco: “Colby has a strong leg and is a really good athlete who has excelled as a punter. He has a strong leg and has been very, very consistent. He really stands out, and we’re very excited to get him here and start working with him.”

Hayden Gunlock, DB

6-1, 178, Fr, Meridian, ID (Rocky Mountain)

Player Notes: Named 1st Team All-Conference 6A SIC Foothills Division as a senior in 2024... 54 tackles, four for a loss, with three interceptions and a blocked field goal as a senior... earned 1st Team All-State and All-Conference honors as a defensive back in 2023 in 5A SIC Foothills Division, when he logged 82 tackles and two interceptions as a junior... four year honor roll student. From MSU Safeties/Nickels Coach Jody Owens: “I see Hayden playing strong safety for us. He’s a physical presence, he runs to the ball really, really well and is a smart football player. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him to make Bobcat Nation proud.”

Maxwell Hendrick, WR

5-11, 190, Fr, Tomball, TX (Klein Cain)

Player Notes: Racked up 1,462 receiving yards with 16 touchdown catches for Class 6A Klein Cain High School... led the state of Texas in receiving yards... helped lead his team to a district title this season, earning first team all-district and district offensive MVP honors... earned Inside Houston High School Sports Player of the Week honors after piling up 266 receiving yards with four touchdowns. From MSU Receivers Coach Justin Udy: “Maxwell is a super electric player. He really did a lot for his team down in Texas, whether that was carrying jet sweeps, lining up at outside receiver, inside receiver. He’s a guy that can really stretch the field, and I would say he’s one of the most polished guys I’ve been able to recruit in my time here but he also has a really, really high ceiling. The numbers speak for themselves but on top of that he’s a tremendous young man who I think has a lot to prove. I’m excited to see what he can do here.”

Brody Johnson, LS

6-1, 204 Fr, Peoria, AZ (Liberty)

Player Notes: Earned notice for his performance at Kohl’s Camps, earning 4.5 stars... landed 2nd team all-region honors as a long snapper, and was first team all-region linebacker. From MSU Specialists Coach Marcus Monaco: “Brody has good velocity and consistency as a snapper. He also played defense and has really good speed, so he’s a great fit in coverage situations.”

Shanko Kornachuk, RB

5-11, 170, Fr, Lake Oswego, OR (Lakeridge)

Player Notes: Earned 2nd Team All 6A-5 Three Rivers League honors at running back and honorable mention honors at safety... posted personal bests of 11.39 in the 100m and 43-6.5 in the triple jump. From MSU Running Backs Coach Sam Mix: “Shanko is a slasher and I think he has good speed at the second and third level. He’s playing behind a guy that’s an absolute stud and I think he’s probably learned from that, and I think he’d be the guy at most schools in the nation. That one-cut-and-go ability is always something we look for, and he runs pretty violent. I’m really excited about him.”

Parker Mady, WR

5-10, 173, Fr, University Place, WA (Curtis)

Player Notes: An All-South Puget Sound League selection at receiver and defensive back, he earned All-SPL MVP as a senior... named 1st Team All-Area in 2024... racked up over 2,800 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns during his career as a four-year starter... also a baseball standout. From MSU Receivers Coach Justin Udy: “Parker was a really, really explosive player for his high school team over in western Washington. There’s really, really good football there, and we identified him a season ago when we were recruiting Jabezz Woods as a guy we would want to be on a year later. He really shows the ability to track the ball and has short area quickness, but he has a toughness about him that we’ve really tried to recruit to the (receivers) room. He feels like he has a ton to prove. He is from a blue collar family and you can tell he just puts his head down and goes to work. I think he’ll compete early in his career here based on the fact that he has a great work ethic.”

Nicholas Maloff, OL

6-2, 307, Fr, Meridian, ID (Meridian)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-Conference honors in 6A SIC Foothills Division as a senior offensive lineman after earning 1st Team All-Conference 5A SIC Foothills Division kudos as a junior... logged personal bests of 48-3.5 in the shot put and 138-3 in the discus. From MSU Offensive Line Coach Al Johnson: “We’re really excited to have Nicholas. He played tackle in high school and has a frame that could probably play tackle, guard or center. He’s really athletic. He’s currently in wrestling season and that shows his toughness and his ability to be versatile, to be an overall really good athlete for a guy his size, and that’s been a big part of Bobcat Built for the O-line here.”

Luke Oxarart, DB

5-11, 177, Fr, Montana City, MT (Jefferson County)

Player Notes: Registered 115 tackles as a senior, and 256 in his Jefferson County career... intercepted six passes in 2024. From MSU Safeties/Nickels Coach Jody Owens: “What stands out about Luke is his effort. He’s playing Class B football, but he is phenomenal sideline to sideline and he plays multiple positions. He has good speed and a lot of range on the back end, and I see him being a physical presence for us.”

Graysen Schneider, DT

6-3, 255, Fr, Stewartville, MN (Stewartville)

Player Notes: Logged 54 tackles, including 15 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks, for Stewartville’s unbeaten state champion... he forced five fumbles and recovered one. From MSU Defensive Tackles Coach Nic Jean-Baptiste: “Graysen is a super athletic kid, a track athlete who played on both sides of the ball. When you watch him on film he’s a difference maker. He’s a two-time state champion and you see the attention to detail, the hustle. He basically takes one side of the field away from the offense and they have to run the other way. And he still goes and makes plays. He’s a very productive, very high-energy kid who Bobcat fans are going to fall in love with early on.”

Vinnie Souza, LB

6-2, 197, Fr, Billings, MT (Billings Central)

Player Notes: Rushed for 365 yards with 27 tackles and an interception as a junior... contributed to Billings Central’s Class A State Championship in spite of missing much of his senior season with an injury. From MSU Linebackers Coach Bobby Daly: “Vinnie is another really good athlete. He played tight end and corner for Billings Central, the state champs in Class A. We had a chance to work with Vinnie at linebacker during our camps this summer and he showed not just great movement and length but a really good feel for it. He was on our radar for a while, but after our camp we knew he was a guy we wanted to pursue. We’re very excited to get him to campus and start working with him and watch him develop.”

Tommie Springman, TE/LB

6-0, 210, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)

Player Notes: Emerged as a starting tight end and linebacker for Gallatin... recorded 87 tackles (67 solo) in 2024, with 22 catches for 298 yards and five touchdowns... starred for the Raptors wrestling squad, earning all-state honors. From MSU Tight Ends Coach Jordan Walsh: “The one thing I like about Tommie is that he’s a really good athlete and a tough player. He provides a lot of toughness, and his ability to work and grow is something I’ve heard from his high school coaches. He’s going to be a tough, hard-nosed player for us.”

Nate Thornton, OL

6-4, 276, Fr, Poulsbo, WA (North Kitsap)

Player Notes: A two-time all-league selection who earned conference MVP honors in 2024. From MSU Offensive Line Coach Al Johnson: “Nate Thornton is a guy that came to camp and had a decent junior year, but we really saw flashes on film. We were able to get him to come to camp and he was really impressive at camp. He’s long, he’s athletic, and there are huge strides that he can make in overall performance. This is a kid that played both ways his whole senior year, he basically came off for punt and that’s about it, but he’s incredibly tough and athletic and has a really, really high ceiling for his future with the Bobcat offensive line.”

Grant Vigen, QB

6-6, 211, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)

Player Notes: Threw for 2,102 yards as a senior, earning 1st Team All-State honors... 1,409 passing yards as a junior, when he was named 1st Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-State... is also a basketball standout at Gallatin, helping the Raptors to the 2024 State Championship. From MSU Quarterbacks Coach Tyler Walker: “Grant is a long athlete who throws the ball well. He can push the ball downfield and has a good football IQ. He’s going to help us because he is a different asset and our offense is adaptable to guys like him. We can throw the football and he has all the tools we need to throw the football down the field and stretch the field. Plus he’s sneaky quick. He’ll be a good addition.”

River Warren, QB

6-3, 205, Fr, Edmond, OK (Del City)

Player Notes: Ranked as the top quarterback in Oklahoma and one of the top 100 nationally by 247 Sports in the summer of 2023. From MSU Quarterbacks Coach Tyler Walker: “River will be here mid-year, he’ll be here January 6, and he’s kind of a mix between a dual threat and a pro style guy. He has a good arm, is smart, good football IQ, he has good feet and throw the ball down the field. He will help us and he’ll be able to compete for the job.”

Ben Winters, OL

6-3, 320, Fr, Kalispell, MT (Glacier)

Player Notes: Earned 1st Team All-State and All-Conference honors as a junior at Glacier... 1st Team All-State and All-Conference offensive lineman as a sophomore, as well... Honorable Mention All-Conference as a freshman... also competes in basketball and track and field. From MSU Offensive Line Coach Al Johnson: “Ben is one of the two in-state offensive line guys and we’ve known about him since the first day I got here. He had just finished up his sophomore year and I already knew about him and his potential, and he’s worked really, really hard to keep improving his game. He’s coming from a really good program here in Montana and has won a lot of football games. He loves this state, loves Montana State, and I’m really excited to be able to coach him and get to know him even better.”

Vaughn Wirkus, OL

6-5, 239, Fr, Helena, MT (Capital)