Montana State football adds pair of transfers, announces 4 departures

BOZEMAN — Montana State added a pair of transfer student-athletes to its football roster on Friday, when the program's head coach Brent Vigen announced that Bruin Fleischmann and Alec Wills officially joined the Bobcats.

Fleischmann, a senior tight end, transfers from Air Force. Wills comes to Montana State from Penn. Both players have starting experience at their previous schools.

The brother of MSU All-America offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann, Bruin Fleischmann started nine games for the Falcons in 2025 and all 12 in 2024. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors last fall, catching 21 passes for 370 yards and a team-high six touchdown catches. That mark was the most in school history for a tight end. He caught six passes for 166 yards against Navy last fall, earning the John Mackey tight end of the week award for his effort.

Wills started three of his four games as a cornerback for the Quakers in 2025, logging 15 total tackles with an interception against Dartmouth. He registered four tackles in three games. Wills played in all 10 games as a sophomore in 2024, logging 30 tackles and intercepting a pass against Colgate. He played in six games as a freshman in 2023 and one during his first season in 2022.

"Bruin and Alec bring high quality D-I experience to our football program," said Vigen. "Bruin was a very productive player at the Air Force Academy and will be great addition to our tight end room. Alec adds to the depth and competition at the cornerback position after being a key member of the secondary at Penn. We feel they will both fit our culture very well and are both graduates from prestigious institutions. They are very excited to continue their education and pursue graduate degrees here at MSU."

Vigen also announced other roster adjustments. Sophomore Ryan Bowles moves from linebacker to defensive end for the 2026 season. Freshman defensive back Hayden Gunlock, junior receiver Javonte King, freshman quarterback River Warren and freshman offensive lineman Vaughn Wirkus have each left the Bobcats.