FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Montana State women’s volleyball team ended its season in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Monday, falling in three sets to Idaho State. The Bobcats (17-13 overall, 10-8 Big Sky) put up a late fight but could not snap the seven-game winning streak of the Bengals (22-9, 10-5).

Idaho State won the first point of the day and carried that momentum throughout the duration of the match. Although the Bobcats were strong from the service line, with eight aces to ISU’s four, the season capped at 10 conference wins the MSU team.

“I think we can be satisfied with our offensive performance (Monday),” head coach Matt Houk said. “We slipped up a bit offensively in the middle part of the conference season ... but we really finished up back to our offensive ways with three hitters in double digits (Monday).

"Joelie (Spelts) hit almost .600, and Taylor McDonald had a few great showings at the end of her freshman year, which bodes well for her future. I thought we were aggressive from the service line and knocked them out of system. If you can separate losing the match and the season coming to a finale and some of those statistical markers, you can feel good about those things; it’s just going to hurt for a bit.”

After a career performance to close out the regular season last week, freshman Taylor McDonald stood out among the Bobcats with 10 kills and eight digs along with two aces. Senior leaders Karli Heidemann and Joelie Spelts led the offensive efforts with 11 kills each but could not quell the Bengals.

“It is wonderful that we can return such a large chunk of this team,” Houk said. “Karli and Joelie both had such strong offensive performances in their fourth year, all-conference seasons that were well deserved, and to get them back next season is going to be great.”

All-Big Sky setter Teagan Jaynes reached the 2,000 career-assist mark with 29 sets on the day and added five kills and a pair of aces. Libero Nicolette Noble rounded out the season with her 30th start, totaling 12 digs and three aces.

“We had so many freshmen and sophomores play such a large role in this lineup, which is a huge deal,” Houk said. “Both Elli Esko and Taylor McDonald got to see the court a lot as a true freshmen, and I think that will give them a big advantage into their second year. Nikki and Teagan also played really important roles, and Elli Tufto got a ton of opportunity this year, along with our sophomore middles.

"How much returning experience we have is something that we want to try to lean on this offseason to get us to where we want to be. We’ve seen progress from nine wins to 13 to 17, but we came here to put ourselves in a position to be in contention for conference championships, so we have to take the next steps towards that.”