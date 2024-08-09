Montana State emphasizing efficient pass game in camp, utilizing WR depth

BOZEMAN — Montana State has a history of effectively running the ball, but this season there's an emphasis on effectively throwing it as well.

A deep wide receiver room leads the charge for that focus this fall camp.

"There’s going to be games where we’re going to have to throw the ball more; there’s going to be games where we’re going to have to run the ball more," Montana State wide receivers coach Justin Udy said.

"To me, it’s really more in the moments where you have to throw the football, are you able to do that at a high level? And that’s really been our focus."

Montana State wide receiver Ty McCullouch explained how he and his fellow pass-catchers are prepared every play because the opposing defense often tries to counter MSU's run game with a stacked front.

"Receivers are ready every play, so as long as they, whenever they want to call our number, we’re ready," he said. "Because we know on the outsides, we’re most likely going to get man defense because they’re so stacked in the box. So whenever I see man (defense) on the field, I’m like, feed me the ball please, like, I’ll make this play."

Newly promoted offensive coordinator Tyler Walker has put an emphasis on utilizing the talent and depth this group brings to the field this season.

"I think (Walker) brings a lot of efficient pass game," Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler said. "Obviously running the ball is big for Montana State, and we’re going to keep doing that. But, through spring we’re really efficient throwing the ball. A lot of completions, a lot of play makers in space, and I think he’s doing really good at that."

Depth shines for the wide receiver group this season. Lonyatta Alexander Jr. who transferred in from the University of Washington and also played at Arizona State in 2021, was unable to play last year for MSU due to NCAA transfer rules and is now cleared.

McCullouch and Dowler both battled injury to start the season, and on top of the experienced returners, there’s a handful of newcomers.

"We have even more weapons this year, with me, Lonyatta, Ryan Trimble, Taco," McCullouch said. "We’re pretty deep. AG (Aidan Garrigan), yeah. I feel like this is the deepest we’ve been since Lance (McCutcheon) and them, but I wasn’t here so, I can’t speak on that. But, we’re pretty deep this year, and I’m excited."

"I feel like we’ve had more depth that we’ve ever had," Udy said. "Some of the better teams I’ve ever been apart of, it’s just really more of a competitive environment all the time."

McCullouch brings the veteran leadership to the group; he’s in his second season with the Bobcats, after transferring in from Colorado State last season.

"One of Ty’s greatest attributes is his leadership. I mean, he’s a tremendous leader," Udy explained. "Having him for the entirety, I hope it helps bring along the other guys in our room. He’s the most competitive guy in our room."

"I’m not going to accept anything, but hard work from that position group," McCullouch said. "I’m not taking anything, like, 'Oh I was tired that rep.' No. It’s either we’re going to do this or we’re not because if we can’t step up to the plate we’re going to go 8-4 again, and we’re going to get bounced in the second round.”

McCullouch spent four seasons in the Mountain West with Colorado State, so he is very familiar with MSU's first opponent, New Mexico, on Aug. 24.

"We would play them towards the end of the year, so I never played them at the front end of the year," he said. "I heard it's pretty hot out there."

"But, I've never lost to New Mexico, and I honestly don't plan on it this upcoming fall."