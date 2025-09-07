Montana State determined to keep 'fighting through the storm' after South Dakota State loss

BOZEMAN — It’s an 0-2 start for Montana State, as the Bobcats fell to FBS-powerhouse Oregon last week and lost a heartbreaking, double-overtime thriller to South Dakota State in Bobcat Stadium on Saturday night.

Montana State running back Adam Jones reflected on the gauntlet start to the schedule.

"We knew we had to grow up fast throughout the summer," he said. "We kind of got punched in the mouth these first two weeks, and I think it’s a big wakeup call. It’s good to get tested early. I think it’s going to help us out in the long run, but it hurts."

MSU determined to keep 'fighting through the storm' after SDSU loss

Fellow MSU running back Julius Davis shared his insight on how a difficult start to a season can be an opportunity to grow.

"We want to go into the storm," he said. "This is the storm. The only way out is to keep fighting through the storm. So, we got a lot of young guys. It's good experience. There's no other way you'd want it.

"The best teams that you hear about going on far, they got to learn how to lose together."

It was a chippy back-and-forth game between two of the top FCS programs. When Montana State was down 17-10 midway through the fourth, it was Seth Brock who came up big for MSU on special teams to tie the game.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State plays South Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

The game was forced into overtime, in which both teams scored in the first period of extra time. In double overtime, SDSU scored but failed to find the end zone on the two-point conversion attempt. MSU had a fourth-and-1 that ultimately came up short and gave the Jackrabbits the win.

South Dakota State now has won three straight against the Cats.

"You know, this is still fairly early in this campaign. I’m certain there’s a lot of positives we could take away that put ourselves in that position, and I know there’s a lot of negatives that ultimately landed us in that position, too," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said about the loss.

Two of those negatives included a blocked punt that put SDSU's offense in great field position and a penalty for having 12 men on the field late in the fourth that extended a Jackrabbits drive.

"So many plays throughout offense, defense, special teams, that didn’t allow us to really ever gain the momentum to create some separation, and I think there was opportunities," Vigen said. "We just didn’t get it done, and I know a fair amount of credit would certainly go to South Dakota State."

Some of the positives, though, include the Bobcats' defensive line, which has given the defense as a whole a legitimate identity. Quarterback Justin Lamson also proved his toughness and leadership, despite the loss.

"I think our defense definitely grew (Saturday). I feel like we matched up well," Vigen said. "We limited the run game."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State plays South Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Despite the tough start, the Bobcats are only through two weeks of the regular season. There's still a majority of the year full of opportunity in front of them.

Up next, they host San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. That game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local TV stations across Montana.