Montana State cornerback Simeon Woodard, proud of Texas roots, blossoming in final run with Bobcats

BOZEMAN — A core part of the Montana State defense, senior cornerback Simeon Woodard reflected on his final run this season and what Montana State has meant to him in a sit-down interview with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence.

"From offseason to now, I think that we're just so much tighter, and I hope that it continues to go that way as the weeks go by," Woodard said about his team and their mentality this season.

Woodard hails from San Antonio and takes pride in his home state, which he refers to as having "the best high school football" in the country.

He's a true four-year senior, which can be rare in this current age of college football. The cornerback has had an instant impact on the field since arriving to Bozeman and this season has been focused on growing vocally as a leader.

"This year, in particular, you can really see that leadership side of him grow," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said.

