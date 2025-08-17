Montana State conducts 'give-and-take' scrimmage Saturday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — As the temperature ticked upward in Montana State football’s only full scrimmage of the fall, so too did the Bobcats' offensive performance.

After back-to-back three-and-outs and then two other stops to open the 100-plus play session, quarterback Justin Lamson marched the Bobcats 75 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown. Jared White plowed in from 2 yards out. That began a stretch of four drives out of the next six with the offense scoring points.

“The defense probably got off to a better start than the offense,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said, “and then the offense probably caught up a little bit. I think the mark of a good team is you have that back and forth.”

On a day “about the individual units, (and) about a lot of individuals,” as Vigen said, many Bobcats turned in brilliant performances. Lamson completed 16 of his 18 pass attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Cats finished 37-for-50 passing with four touchdowns and one interception.

Cale Breslin led the Bobcat ground game, carrying 11 times for 40 yards. He scored one touchdown. The Bobcats gained 143 yards on the ground on 48 carries.

Vigen said that Saturday’s proceedings provide a crucial component of firming up the status of the program’s younger players in preparation for the August 30 opener at Oregon.

“It will be a good thing to see on the film, quite a few of those guys, what they did and how they operated in a game like scenario. I think (this scrimmage is) very critical.”

Safety Taki Uluilakepa led the defense with seven tackles, while linebacker Xavier Ahrens logged two sacks. Cornerback Takhari Carr had the day’s only takeaway, an interception, and broke up a pass.

The Cats finished the day without missing a place kick. Junior Myles Sansted, the only returning kicker, made field goals from 39 and 23 yards, while freshman Michael Rubich nailed a 43-yarder. Vigen was pleased with his first extended look at MSU kicking game.

“I thought it was pretty consistent,” he said. “I think that's the way (freshman long snapper) Brody Johnson's been all camp. It was good to see Colby (Frokjer) have to punt in those situations. I thought he did a good job punting the football today and then kicking off. And we made all our kicks from a field goal/PAT perspective. We didn't do a lot in the return side of things, but as far as those new specialists and then throwing Myles in there, it was a good day.”

One of the components difficult to examine in practice is the team’s operational aspect, but Vigen said that was largely positive.

“We had to use one time out on offense, but we didn't have any procedural penalties. And that's what you want to see. I think our communication as far as coaches, two players with the new (in-helmet) technology, I think we'll continue to work at that and evaluate that, but by and large I felt like that was pretty solid today.”

Saturday’s scrimmage marked the end of preseason camp, with the team now practicing exclusively in Bobcat Stadium. Classes begin Wednesday, and the team begins to transition into game prep mode for the opener at Oregon on Aug. 30.

SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS:

RUSHING: Cale Breslin 11-40-1, Adam Jones 7-27-0, Malachi Claunch 9-24-0, Colson Coon 4-19-0, George Helms 4-10-0, Shanko Kornachuk 2-5, Patrick Duchien 2-10-0, Chance Wilson 1- -5-0, Justin Lamson 2-0-0, Grant Vigen 1-13-0.

PASSING: Justin Lamson 16-18-0, 145 2; Chance Wilson 9-15-1, 110, 2; Patrick Duchien 6-8-0, 61, 0; River Warren 4-5-0, 37, 0; Grant Vigen 2-4-0, 44, 0.

RECEIVING: Jabez Woods 5-49-1, Chris Long 4-30-0, Jacob Trimble 3-24-0, Taco Dowler 3-32-0, Parker Mady 4-70-1, Javonte King 2-23-0, Jordan Reed 2-26-1, Kee Christiansen 2-21-0, Dane Steel 2-38-0, Jared White 1-3-0, Ryan King 2-9-0, Carter Cocke 1-11-0, Luke Smith 1-6-0, Rylan Schlepp 1-5-0, Rocky Lencioni 1-25-1, Shanko Kornachuk 1-20-0, Tommy Springman 1-5-0.

