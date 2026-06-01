Montana State captures Big Sky men's all-sports trophy

BOZEMAN — Montana State capped its spectacular 2025-26 athletic year by capturing its sixth Big Sky Conference men’s all-sports trophy while finishing second in the women’s competition.

The only school to finish in the top two in both races, MSU out-distanced Montana in the men’s results while finishing behind Northern Arizona in the women’s standings. Points are awarded for the official finish in each Big Sky-sanctioned sport based on either regular-season or conference tournament/championship events, and averaged over the sports in which each school competes. Indoor and outdoor track and field finishes are averaged to create one score.

The Bobcats previously won men’s all-sports trophies in 2021-22 and 2022-23, 2012-13, 2004-05 and 2002-03. Montana State’s six all-time trophies trail Northern Arizona (19), Weber State (16) and former member Boise State (seven). The Cats’ six trophies in the most recent quarter-century lag behind only NAU’s 13.5.

Montana State enjoyed success across all men’s sports in 2025-26, powered by the football team’s conference and national championship. The Cats logged second-place finishes in men’s basketball and indoor track and field, and a third-place showing in cross country.

MSU’s women’s teams, led by the outdoor track and field team’s Big Sky championship, scored 7.25 points, just behind Northern Arizona’s winning total of 7.86. Idaho’s total of 5.71 was third. The Bobcats finished second in women’s basketball and third in cross country and golf.

The full list of all-sport trophy winners can be found here.

2025-26 Men’s All-Sports Trophy Results

Montana State – 8.30 Montana – 7.60 Northern Arizona – 7.10 Idaho State – 5.85 Sacramento State – 4.67 Weber State – 4.63 Eastern Washington – 4.50 Idaho – 4.25 Northern Colorado – 3.60 Portland State – 3.50

2025-26 Women’s All-Sports Trophy Results