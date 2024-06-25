Montana State, Bozeman alum Lance McCutcheon back home to put on youth camp with fellow former Bobcats in NFL

BOZEMAN — Lance McCutcheon, a standout wide receiver for Montana State and Bozeman high is back home this week. He's now playing for the New York Jets and has teamed up with three other former MSU players, now also in the NFL, to put on a youth camp.

"Really just for these kids, it's all about the fundamentals and technique," McCutcheon said. "Trying to show these kids that what we do on the highest level, that you can do at whatever age you are."

The Montana NFL Stars Kids Combine, put on by McCuthceon along with Lewis Kidd of the Colts, Ty Okada of the Seahawks and the Bears' Daniel Hardy will have two sessions.

The first is in Big Sky on Tuesday night and another in Bozeman on Thursday.

"Anytime we can get the NFL Bobcats to come back and get together, you know, it’s always a special opportunity for us," McCutcheon said. "So, me, Daniel (Hardy), Lewis (Kidd) and Ty (Okada), we’re excited to give back, spend a couple hours with the kids. Just give back and play some ball."

It’s all about teaching valuable lessons to the next generation.

McCutcheon reflected on what he learned with Montana State that he still uses while in the league.

"I feel like it’s always just been work, you know, just put in the work," he explained. "Whether that’s on the field, in the weight room, in the classroom. Whatever it is, just work."

A Bozeman native, McCutcheon has enjoyed being back home this week with all the familiar faces.

"Sometimes you forget the support you have here, how good you have it here," McCutcheon said. "So, it’s always a good time for me coming back home. You know, catching up with some old faces, talking about life, talking about ball."

McCutcheon won a state title with Bozeman in 2015 and kept up with the reigning champs this season, as his brother, Latrell McCutcheon, was on the coaching staff.

"It’s always special when any team wins a state championship, and I won my junior year, wasn’t able to win it my senior year," he said. "You know, so the fact that my brother was able to help out and coach a little bit, and be apart of that 13-0 season was pretty special for me."

Now with the Jets, McCutcheon is living out on the East for the first time.

"I never thought that I’d be living over on the East Coast, but now that I’m there, I love it," he said. "And really looking forward to this season, excited for what’s ahead."

As he knows, the community back in the Treasure State is excited to see what more he’ll accomplish.

