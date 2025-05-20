Montana State Bobcats sign James Steward, complete 2025-26 men's basketball roster

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball head coach Matt Logie announced the signing of forward James Steward to the program on Tuesday, finalizing the roster for next season.

"We are very excited to have completed our roster for the 2025-2026 season with the addition of James Steward," Logie said. "James is an exciting young prospect who brings size and athleticism to our frontcourt. As a program that really values the development process, James is a young man that definitely has his best basketball in front of him, a high ceiling and the character and work ethic to really improve quickly once he gets here."

Steward, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Ariz., averaged 21.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game during his senior season this past year.

"James is an extremely athletic frontcourt player who can provide rim protection, rebounding and has a growing arsenal of offensive weapons both as a back-to-the-basket and face-up player," Logie said. "We look forward to pouring into the development process with James and look forward to his contributions as a Bobcat."

Steward earned Arizona 4A All-Region first-team honors and was also named to the Tempe All-City Team.

In 2023-2024 as a junior at Marcos De Niza, Steward averaged 17.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

Steward also played for Factory 17U, a decorated program in Arizona on the AAU circuit.

Steward becomes the third incoming freshman signee ahead of the 2025-26 season, joining C.J. Purdie (Davidson, N.C.) and Howie Keene (The Woodlands, Texas).

Those three complement eight newcomers from the transfer portal in guard Seth Amunrud (Dawson CC), forward Waka Mbatch (Florida State), forward Christian King (Washington), forward Chris Hodges (Wisconsin), guard Cavin Holden (Central Washington), forward Jaden Steppe (Colorado State) and guard Davian Brown (Biola).

The Bobcats also welcome back Big Sky Conference champion returners in guard Jed Miller and wing Patrick McMahon.

Montana State has won four Big Sky championships in the last four seasons and been to three NCAA Tournaments in that span (2022, 2023, 2024).