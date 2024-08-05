Montana State Bobcats release 2024-25 women's basketball schedule

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State faces seven programs that posted 20-win campaigns last winter, including four teams that participated in the NCAA Tournament and seven that played in the WNIT, as part of its 2024-25 schedule, MSU head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford announced Monday.

“The spectrum of our schedule covers eight different conferences from across the country,” said Binford, who is entering her 20th season with the Bobcats. “We’ll have a couple of opportunities to get some tournament experience before the start of conference. We were on the road so much last preseason, and this year we’re going to miss very little school. I really like the balance of this year’s schedule.”

After opening the season with an exhibition contest against perennial NAIA power Carroll College Nov. 1, the Bobcats begin the regular season with four consecutive home games against Chadron State (Nov. 4), Troy (Nov. 7), Cal Poly (Nov. 12), and UC Davis (Nov. 17).

Troy went 22-12 last season and recorded an 11-5 mark in Sun Belt Conference action. The Trojans advanced to the WNIT semifinals, eventually falling to Minnesota. Cal Poly and UC Davis both finished 13-7 in Big West play, with the Mustangs seeing action in the WNIT.

After four straight home games MSU travels to Big XII newcomer Utah. The Utes recorded four top 10 victories last winter led by All-American Alissa Pili, who went No. 8 in the WNBA draft to Minnesota. The Bobcats close out November at the UNLV Tournament where they face Eastern Carolina and Central Florida.

The second Big Sky/Summit League Challenge takes place Dec. 4 in Bozeman and Dec. 7 on the road. The conferences have yet to announce the matchups for the two contests.

The Bobcats finish their non-conference schedule with a pre-Christmas break trip traveling to Florida Gulf Coast Dec. 16, before moving on to San Juan where they play Presbyterian and the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez, MSU President Waded Cruzado’s alma mater.

The 2025 Big Sky Conference schedule was announced last month.

2024-25 MSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 1 – Carroll College (Ex.), Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 – Chadron State, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 – Troy, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 – Cal Poly, Bozeman, 12 p.m.

Nov. 17 – UC Davis, Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 – at Utah, Salt Lake City, TBA

Nov. 27 – at UNLV Tournament (ECU or UCF), Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Nov. 29 – at UNLV Tournament (ECU or UCF), Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Dec. 4 – Big Sky/Summit League Challenge, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 – at Big Sky/Summit League Challenge, TBA

Dec. 16 – at Florida Gulf Coast, Fort Myers, FL

Dec. 19 – at Puerto Rico Tournament (Presbyterian), San Juan, PR

Dec. 20 – at Puerto Rico Tournament (PR-Mayaguez), San Juan, PR

Jan. 2 – Idaho*, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 – Eastern Washington*, Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Jan. 9 – at Northern Colorado*, Greeley, CO, TBA

Jan. 11 – at Northern Arizona*, Flagstaff, AZ, TBA

Jan. 16 – Idaho State*, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Weber State*, Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Jan. 20 – at Eastern Washington*, Cheney, WA, TBA

Jan. 25 – at Montana*, Missoula, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 – at Sacramento State*, Sacramento, TBA

Feb. 1 – at Portland State*, Portland, OR, TBA

Feb. 6 – Northern Arizona*, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 – Northern Colorado*, Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 – at Weber State*, Ogden, UT, TBA

Feb. 15 – at Idaho State*, Pocatello, ID, TBA

Feb. 22 – Montana*, Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Feb. 27 – Portland State*, Bozeman, 7 p.m.

March 1 – Sacramento State*, Bozeman, 2 p.m.

March 3 – at Idaho*, Moscow, ID, TBA

March 8-12 – at Big Sky Conference Tournament, Boise, ID

*Big Sky Conference game, time listed is at site of game; dates/times subject to change.