Big Sky Conference unveils 2024-25 women's basketball league schedule

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference news release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — With a new season of basketball approaching later this year, the Big Sky Conference office announced the full women’s basketball league slate for the 2024-25 season. The Big Sky plays an 18-game double round-robin format, taking on every other conference opponent both at home and on the road.

The first weekend of conference play is set for Thursday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 4, as all 10 Big Sky teams tip off their league slates. The conference season will conclude on Monday, March 3, as teams shift their focus to the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Championships in Boise, Idaho beginning on Saturday, March 8.

The 2025 Big Sky Basketball Championships is slated for March 8-12 at Idaho Central Arena, as all 10 women's basketball teams compete for the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Eastern Washington won last year's women's tournament, as the Eagles captured their first Big Sky tournament title in program history to cap an impressive run on the hardwood last season.

2024-25 Big Sky Women's Basketball Schedule

Montana

1/2 - Eastern Washington

1/4 - Idaho

1/9 - at Northern Arizona

1/11 - at Northern Colorado

1/16 - Weber State

1/18 - Idaho State

1/20 - at Idaho

1/25 - Montana State

1/30 - at Portland State

2/1 – at Sacramento State

2/6- Northern Colorado

2/8- Northern Arizona

2/13 – at Idaho State

2/15 – at Weber State

2/22 – at Montana State

2/27 – Sacramento State

3/1 – Portland State

3/3 – at Eastern Washington

Montana State

1/2- Idaho

1/4- Eastern Washington

1/9- at Northern Colorado

1/11- at Northern Arizona

1/16- Idaho State

1/18- Weber State

1/20- at Eastern Washington

1/25- at Montana

1/30- at Sacramento State

2/1- at Portland State

2/6- Northern Arizona

2/8- Northern Colorado

2/13- at Weber State

2/15- at Idaho State

2/22- Montana

2/27- Portland State

3/1- Sacramento State

3/3- at Idaho

Eastern Washington

1/2 – at Montana

1/4 – at Montana State

1/9 – Portland State

1/11- Sacramento State

1/18 – at Idaho

1/20 – Montana State

1/23 – at Northern Arizona

1/25 – at Northern Colorado

1/30 – Idaho State

2/1 – Weber State

2/6 – at Sacramento State

2/8 – at Portland State

2/15 – Idaho

2/20 – Northern Colorado

2/22 – Northern Arizona

2/27 – at Weber State

3/1 – at Idaho State

3/3 – Montana

Idaho

1/2 – at Montana State

1/4 – at Montana

1/9 - Sacramento State

1/11 - Portland State

1/18 - Eastern Washington

1/20 - Montana

1/23 - at Northern Colorado

1/25 - at Northern Arizona

1/30 – Weber State

2/1 – Idaho State

2/6 – at Portland State

2/8 – at Sacramento State

2/15 – at Eastern Washington

2/20 – Northern Arizona

2/22 – Northern Colorado

2/27 – at Idaho State

3/1 – at Weber State

3/3 – Montana State

Idaho State

1/2 - Northern Arizona

1/4 – Northern Colorado

1/11 – at Weber State

1/16 - at Montana State

1/18 – at Montana

1/23 - Sacramento State

1/25 - Portland State

1/30 - at Eastern Washington

2/1 - at Idaho

2/3 - at Northern Colorado

2/8 - Weber State

2/13 - Montana

2/15 - Montana State

2/20 - at Portland State

2/22 - at Sacramento State

2/27 - Idaho

3/1 - Eastern Washington

3/3 - at Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona

1/2- at Idaho State

1/4- at Weber State

1/9- Montana

1/11- Montana State

1/16- at Sacramento State

1/18- at Portland State

1/23- Eastern Washington

1/25- Idaho

2/1- Northern Colorado

2/3- Weber State

2/6- at Montana State

2/8- at Montana

2/13- Portland State

2/15- Sacramento State

2/20- at Idaho

2/22- at Eastern Washington

3/1- at Northern Colorado

3/3- Idaho State

Northern Colorado

1/2 - at Weber State

1/4 - at Idaho State

1/9 - Montana State

1/11 - Montana

1/16 - at Portland State

1/18 - at Sacramento State

1/23 - Idaho

1/25 - Eastern Washington

2/1 - at Northern Arizona

2/3 - Idaho State

2/6 - at Montana

2/8 - at Montana State

2/13 - Sacramento State

2/15 - Portland State

2/20 - at Eastern Washington

2/22 – at Idaho

3/1 – Northern Arizona

3/3 – Weber State

Portland State

1/4 - Sacramento State

1/9 - at Eastern Washington

1/11 - at Idaho

1/16 - Northern Colorado

1/18 - Northern Arizona

1/23 - at Weber State

1/25 - at Idaho State

1/30 - Montana

2/1 - Montana State

2/6 - Idaho

2/8 - Eastern Washington

2/13 - at Northern Arizona

2/15 - at Northern Colorado

2/20 – Idaho State

2/22 – Weber State

2/27 – at Montana State

3/1 - at Montana

3/3 - at Sacramento State

Sacramento State

1/4 - at Portland State

1/9 - at Idaho

1/11 - at Eastern Washington

1/16 – Northern Arizona

1/18 – Northern Colorado

1/23 – at Idaho State

1/25 – at Weber State

1/30 – Montana State

2/1 – Montana

2/6 – Eastern Washington

2/8 - Idaho

2/13 - at Northern Colorado

2/15 - at Northern Arizona

2/20 - Weber State

2/22 - Idaho State

2/27 - at Montana

3/1 - at Montana State

3/3 – Portland State

Weber State

1/2 – Northern Colorado

1/4- Northern Arizona

1/11- Idaho State

1/16- at Montana

1/18- at Montana State

1/23 – Portland State

1/25 – Sacramento State

1/30 – at Idaho

2/1 – at Eastern Washington

2/3 – at Northern Arizona

2/8 – at Idaho State

2/13 – Montana State

2/15 – Montana

2/20 – at Sacramento State

2/22 – at Portland State

2/27 – Eastern Washington

3/1 – Idaho

3/3 – at Northern Colorado