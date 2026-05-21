Montana State Bobcats qualify 17 for NCAA West Regionals

BOZEMAN — Seventeen Montana State outdoor track and field athletes across 17 entries earned qualifications for the 2026 NCAA West Regionals, which will be contested in Fayetteville, Ark., on May 27-30, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Eleven women and six men secured their spots on the meet’s entry list by finishing the regular season and conference championships with a top-48 mark in the West Region in their respective individual events or a top-24 mark as a relay team. Those 17 athletes will seek to punch their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., by placing in the top 12 in their respective events in Fayetteville, joining the qualifying competitors from the NCAA East Regionals (Lexington, Ky.) in Oregon on June 10-13.

Montana State’s women’s competitors include Big Sky 400-meter hurdles champion and freshman of the year Tilde Bjerager, 400m hurdles silver medalist Giulia Gandolfi, shot put and discus champion Syndey Brewster, 400m gold medalist Caroline Hawkes, pole vault co-champions Libby Hansen and Tatum Richards, 3,000m steeplechase competitors Niamh Motley and Hannah Perrin, 10,000m bronze medalist Madi Siana, and the runners from the gold medal-winning and school record-setting 4x400m relay teams, which include Bjerager, Peyton Garrison, Gandolfi, Hawkes, and Jadyn VanDyken.

On the men’s side, three-time Big Sky 3,000m steeplechase champion Rob McManus, 2026 Big Sky shot put gold medalist Easton Hatleberg, hammer bronze medalist Matt Furdyk, the pole vault duo of Big Sky bronze medalist Bob Hartley and scorer Jordan Lasher, and 1,500m scorer Harvey Cramb will represent the Bobcats at the NCAA West Regionals.

The Bobcats are coming off an impressive weekend at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships that saw the women’s team earn its first conference title outdoors since 2003, while the men placed fourth as a team in Gresham, Ore., on May 13-16. In Oregon, the Bobcats’ 17 regional qualifiers combined for nine Big Sky individual titles, 13 all-conference honors, and 16 scoring performances in the events in which they are entered for next week’s NCAA West First Round. The trip to Arkansas will mark the first career NCAA Regional appearance for eight Bobcats, while the remaining nine are returning after competing at the meet in previous years.

Montana State’s qualifiers and their events, regional seeds, and number of regional appearances, including 2026, are listed below.

Men

Harvey Cramb – 1,500m (23rd) – third appearance

Matt Furdyk – hammer (20th ) – second appearance

Bob Hartley – pole vault (40th) – first appearance

Easton Hatleberg – shot put (19th) – first appearance

Jordan Lasher – pole vault (48th) – first appearance

Rob McManus – 3,000m steeplechase (5th) – fourth appearance