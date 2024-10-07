Montana State Bobcats Jourdain Kamps, Jordan Radick take Big Sky Conference volleyball honors

BOZEMAN — After putting together its best back-to back matches of the season, the Montana State volleyball team was rewarded for its efforts Monday, sweeping the weekly Big Sky Conference player of the week honors. Fifth-year standout Jourdain Kamps was named offensive player of the week, while senior Jordan Radick captured defensive player of the week accolades.

Kamps, a product of Ennis, averaged 4.60 kills per set with a .378 attack as the Bobcats defeated Idaho State (3-2) and Weber State (3-2) on the road last weekend. In addition, she recorded a career-high 26 kills against the Wildcats, averaging 5.2 kills per set and hitting .382. At WSU, she also became the 18th member of MSU’s 1,000-kill club. Her current total of 1,019 career kills ranks 17th all-time in Bobcat history.

Last Thursday, Kamps paced MSU past Idaho State with 20 kills and five blocks. She finished the two matches with 15 total blocks. On the season, Kamps leads the Bobcats averaging 2.71 kills per set.

Radick, a graduate of Bozeman High, led a strong Bobcat block against Idaho State and Weber State. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker averaged 1.70 blocks per set. Radick registered nine blocks against Weber State and eight at Idaho State.

On Thursday at ISU, the Bobcats outblocked the nation’s top blocking team 18-12. MSU followed that performance out-blocking Weber State 18-9 on Saturday night. Radick is currently ranked fifth in the Big Sky Conference averaging 1.19 blocks per contest.

Montana State hosts Eastern Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.