Montana State Bobcats, football coach Brent Vigen agree to new four-year contract

BOZEMAN — Amidst a football season generating unprecedented success, Montana State University director of athletics Leon Costello announced on Monday that head coach Brent Vigen has agreed to a new four-year contract.

The No. 1 Bobcats play second-seeded North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game on Monday, Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas. Montana State’s current 15-game winning streak is the longest in school history, and its 15-0 record marks the most wins by an MSU team.

“I’m extremely grateful to President (Waded) Cruzado and Leon for their continued support,” Vigen said. “Molly and I, along with our boys, have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Bozeman and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead here. I want to thank our staff and players for their commitment to this football program and university as we continue to chase new heights.”

Costello indicated that the deal runs through March 31, 2029. Vigen is in his fourth season as Montana State’s head football coach, compiling a 47-9 record and leading the Cats to the FCS playoffs for the fourth time. This is MSU’s third semifinal appearance and second national championship game in Vigen’s four campaigns, and he is the school’s first coach to lead the team to the playoffs in four straight seasons and to multiple semifinal and title game appearances. His record is the best in Big Sky Conference history to this point in a head coach’s career, and he is 29-3 in league games.

“The Bobcat football program has soared to new heights under the leadership of Brent Vigen,” Costello said. “He continues to thrive in recruiting MSU-ready student-athletes and coaches, is a positive teacher, mentor and role model for these young men, and is simply a great football coach, as his record speaks for itself. Coach Vigen is a great representative of Montana State University and I am excited to continue to work with him to continue to elevate the Bobcat football program.”

Vigen became MSU’s first-ever Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson coach of the year Award winner this season, and also landed Big Sky coach of the year honors. The Cats finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Stats Perform and AFCA polls, and entered the FCS playoffs as the top seed for the first time.

