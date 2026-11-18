BOZEMAN — A three-time national champion bareback rider, two Big Sky MVPs and three multi-All-Big Sky honorees comprise Montana State’s 2026-27 Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame induction class, MSU director of athletics Leon Costello announced Monday.

This year’s gall of fame ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Strand Union Ballrooms, beginning with a 5 p.m. social. Women’s basketball Big Sky player of the year Peyton Ferris (2013-17), four-time men’s tennis First Team All-Big Sky selection Marek Gebicki (2003-06), track and field and cross country conference champion Heather Haug (2009-13), rodeo national champion Ken Lensegrav (1985-89), and football All-Americas Zach Minter (2009-12) and Ty O’Connor (1995-98) form this year’s induction class.

Additionally, the families of Bob Sletten and Gene Thayer, Montana State graduates and long-time contributors whose support of Bobcat Athletics over many decades has helped lead to the program’s growth and success, will be honored as the Torley Aasheim Award winners.

Biographical sketches of the six inductees are below:

Peyton Ferris, women’s basketball: The 2012 Montana Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year at Twin Bridges, Peyton Ferris capped her Bobcat career by landing 2017 Big Sky Player of the Year honors while leading the Bobcats to Big Sky regular season and tournament championships. She was the league’s Reserve of the Year twice, and remains among the program’s all-time scoring and rebounding leaders.

Marek Gebicki, men’s tennis: One of two four-time First Team All-Big Sky honorees in program history, Marek Gebicki remains one of Montana State’s most dominant men’s tennis players in history. He remains among the top five players on the program’s all-time wins list in both singles and doubles, helped the Bobcats win three straight Big Sky Championships, and earned Second Team Academic All-America honors.

Heather Haug, track and field/cross country: Originally from Livingston, Heather Haug earned Big Sky Conference Outstanding Performer honors in 2013 and raked in five conference championships during a legendary career as a Bobcat distance runner. She captured the mile championship at the 2010 and 2013 Big Sky indoor meet, and won the 1500 meters at the 2010 league outdoor meet and the 3,000 meter title indoors in 2013. She also captured the 2012 Big Sky Cross Country championship.

Ken Lensegrav, rodeo: One of the Montana State’s legendary rodeo athletes, Ken Lensegrav won College National Finals Rodeo bareback championships in 1988 and 1989, capturing the all-around title in 1988 and Reserve All-Around honors one year later. He advanced to the National Finals Rodeo 10 times in bareback as a professional.

Zach Minter, football: One of MSU’s most dynamic defensive linemen and an anchor of three straight Big Sky Championship teams, Zach Minter earned 3rd Team All-America honors as a senior and was a two-time 1st Team All-Big Sky selection. He finished his career with 31.5 tackles-for-loss and three interceptions.

Ty O’Connor, football: One of Montana State’s defensive mainstays in the mid-1990s, Ty O’Connor earned Honorable Mention All-America honors as a senior when he logged 72 tackles, six for a loss, with three sacks as an interior lineman.

