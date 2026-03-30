Montana State athletes earn Big Sky honors following record performances in Missoula

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State sprinter Tilde Bjerager and thrower Sydney Brewster took home Big Sky women’s track and field athlete of the week awards, respectively, following impressive performances at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational on Saturday.



Bjerager’s award marked her first individual weekly honor in a Bobcat uniform after earning women’s track athlete of the week honors as part of the women’s 4x400-meter relay team alongside Caroline Hawkes, Peyton Garrison, and Giulia Gandolfi during the indoor season. Brewster’s marks her first outdoors this season and third overall in 2025-26, taking home the honor twice during the indoor campaign.



Bjerager broke the Montana State school record in the 400-meter hurdles at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational on Saturday, crossing the finish line in a converted time of 57.79 to earn the victory in the Montana-hosted meet. The mark came in her outdoor debut for the Bobcats and placed her in seventh in the nation in the 400 hurdles this season.



Brewster opened her outdoor season with a victory in the shot put, posting a mark of 17.12 meters (56 feet, 2 inches) at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel invitational. The mark helped her move to sixth in the nation this season, giving her the victory in Missoula by nearly seven feet.



Montana State heads to California on Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, for the Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic on the campuses of Stanford University and San Francisco State University.