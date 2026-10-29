Montana State announces home-and-home football series with South Dakota

BOZEMAN — Montana State and South Dakota inked a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2032 seasons, the schools announced on Thursday.

Perennial Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) top 10 and playoff entries, the Coyotes and Bobcats met most recently in the 2024 FCS semifinals. The Cats won that showdown, 31-17, in Bobcat Stadium. The teams previously met in 2008, a 37-18 Bobcat victory, and 2009, when MSU won 31-24 in overtime. Both those meetings were also in Bozeman.

“Bringing a program of South Dakota’s caliber to Bobcat Stadium is exactly the kind of non-conference game our fans and players want,” said MSU director of athletics Leon Costello. “It will be a playoff atmosphere in September. These are two championship-level programs, from FCS power conferences, and this series will be a great measuring stick for both teams heading into conference play.”

The meetings are set for Sept. 13, 2031, in Bozeman, and Sept. 11, 2032, in Vermillion.