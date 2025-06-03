Montana State announces addition of five transfers to football program

BOZEMAN — Montana State beefed up its 2025 football roster on Monday when Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced the addition of five transfers.

MSU’s offense adds quarterback Justin Lamson (Stanford) and receiver Chris Long (Rutgers), along with running backs Cale Breslin (BYU) and George Helms (Elon). Nevada cornerback Bryson Parker also adds experience to the Bobcat defense.

“We are excited for these recent additions to our football program,” Vigen said. “We feel all these newcomers will add value to our program and we’re excited to start working with them this summer.”

Cale Breslin, RB, 5-11, 195, Fr, Las Vegas, Nevada (BYU/Faith Lutheran)

Transfers to Montana State after spending the spring semester at BYU, where he enrolled in January 2025… rushed for 2,810 yards and 32 touchdowns at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas with 15 100-yard rushing games… also caught 33 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns in his career… gained 1,226 yards on the ground as a junior in 2023, scoring 10 times.

Was his team’s offensive player of the year as a senior while collecting First Team Southern Nevada as both a junior and senior… a former three-star recruit who was ranked as Nevada’s No. 11 prep player… one of two children of Ricky and Marquetta Breslin, who are both Air Force veterans.

George Helms, RB, 5-11, 203, Fr, Big Sky, Montana (Elon/Lone Peak)

Transfers from MSU from Elon, where he played in one game last fall (two carries, 10 yards vs. North Carolina A&T)… becomes the first Bobcat to have prepped at Lone Peak High in Big Sky, playing his final season at IMG Academy in Florida… started all 13 games for an IMG team that finished 10-3 and Florida 6A State Champions… helped lead Lone Peak to an 8-2 record and the school’s first playoff appearance as a junior in 2022.

Was his team’s MVP and first team all-state selection at running back, while also earning all-conference honors as a kick returner and outside linebacker… team captain as a sophomore and junior, and team MVP as a sophomore… lettered in basketball and track and field… one of two children of Jefferson and Margie Helms.

Justin Lamson, QB, 6-2, 210, Jr, El Dorado Hills, California (Stanford/Syracuse/Oak Ridge)

Transfers to MSU from Stanford, where he played in 2023 and 2024… also played at Syracuse (2021, 2022)… played in all 12 games, starting once, in 2024… rushed for eight touchdowns in 2024, breaking the school record for quarterbacks of six (Jim Plunkett, Kevin Hogan), and his 48 points was second on the team… 24-for-47 passing for 300 yards and four touchdowns, with 94 rushing yards on 68 carries… threw for the game-tying touchdown in the upset of No. 22 Louisville.

Played in 11 games with three starts in 2023… throwing for 504 yards (38-88-2) and rushing for 334 yards (120 carries, five touchdowns)… led the Cardinal in carries and rushing touchdowns in 2023, and paced all Pac 12 quarterbacks in rushes… totaled 3,576 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior at Oak Ridge High to lead his team to a Sac-Joaquin section championship.

2019 NorCal and Sacramento Bee Offensive Player of the Year… one of two children of Jeff and Lisa Lamson… his father played for Washington State and the Seahawks, his mother was a 49er cheerleader, and his brother Colton played football at UC Davis.

Chris Long, WR, 6-0, 175, Sr, Willingboro, New Jersey (Rutgers/Willingboro)

Transfers from Rutgers, where he played in 32 games with eight starts… caught 28 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns at Rutgers (11-163-1 in 2024, 2-28-0 in 2023, 15-200-1 in 2022)… also returned kicks and played on special team coverage units… made his first career start against Northwestern in 2023, catching two passes for 28 yards in his only game of that season... caught a 58-yard touchdown pass against Akron, one of a career-high four receptions that day.

Played in eight games last fall, one in 2023, all 12 in 2022, nine in 2021, and two as a redshirt in 2020… helped lead Willingboro to a 12-1 record in 2019, with his team winning NJSIAA South/Central Group 1 Regional Championship and tournament… caught seven passes for 212 yards in the NJSIAA South Group 1 Regional title game, with 67 catches for 1,619 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior… the yardage total set the school and South Jersey all-time record… 44 tackles (23 solo, 21 assists) and seven interceptions as a senior in 2019.

First Team All-New Jersey by USA Today Network in 2019, along with All-South Jersey by Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club… was rated the No. 24 prospect in New Jersey by 247 Sports that season.

Bryson Parker, CB, 6-0, 182, Jr, Antioch, California (Nevada/Los Medanos CC/Deer Valley)

Transfers to MSU after playing in one game at Nevada in 2024… earned First Team All-Pac 7 honors at Los Medanos CC in 2023, logging 37 tackles, including 27 solos and 3.5 for a loss, with one interception and seven pass breakups… logged 138 total tackles with two interceptions during his time at Deer Valley High School.

