Montana State advances 5 to Saturday short go at College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — The three Bobcats that competed in the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo’s final long go-round on Friday each posted marks that pushed them into the top 13 of the that event, with the top 12 advancing to Saturday’s Championship Go.

Mitch Detton’s 5.5 in steer wrestling moved him into a tie for seventh on three head and Faith Marshall’s 7.5 in goat tying was good for 10th on the average to advance each Saturday’s short go, consisting of the top 12 competitors in each event. Cole Gerhard’s 67.5 in bareback moved him up to 13th.

Detton and Marshall join three teammates in the short go-round on Saturday. Cole Detton in steer wrestling, Anneliese McCurry in barrel racing and Sydney Berquist in breakaway roping all advance to the Championship Go. Cole Detton is seeded fourth with 19.6 seconds on three head, 5.4 seconds behind the event leader.

Saturday’s short go begins at 7 pm, and streams on ESPN3.