Montana State adds veteran administrator Pete Heim to athletic department staff

BOZEMAN — Longtime college athletics administrator Pete Heim, with roots in revenue generation and ticket operations, has been named Senior Associate AD External/Revenue Generation at Montana State University, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Friday.

Heim comes to Bobcat Athletics from the University of Arkansas, where he served as Associate Athletic Director of Ticket Operations and Sales since 2019. He previously worked at the University of Houston (2016-18), the University of Alabama (2014-16) and Duke University (2008-14).

He began his career at UAlbany as a graduate assistant in ticketing, marketing and promotions in 2005, then worked as senior ticket sales assistant at Tennessee (2007-08).

“I am excited to welcome Pete and his family to the Bobcat community,” Costello said. “Pete brings a wealth of experience and proven results in generating revenue in college athletics. At a time when new revenue streams are vital to the success of college athletic departments, Pete has the skill set to continue the revenue growth for Bobcat Athletics.”

A 2004 graduate of State University of New York College at Cortland with a BS in Sport Management and a minor in Computer Applications, Heim also earned his MA in Liberal Studies with a management and marketing concentration from the University at Albany in 2007. In his role at MSU he oversees athletics marketing, media relations and creative services efforts with an emphasis on creating new revenue streams while enhancing existing efforts.

At Arkansas, Heim managed a full-time staff of six for Razorback Ticket Center along with sport oversight for men’s and women’s tennis. He managed a budget of over $2 million while leading the successful effort to generate $641,000 in sales revenue above initial projections. He implemented creative ticketing packages and customer relationship programs, as well.

Heim held progressive levels of responsibilities in each role during his career. He helped increase Houston’s ticket and per-seat donation revenue to more than $12 million combined with 25,000 football season tickets sold, and assisted with Alabama’s donor-based reseating process for men’s basketball and baseball while managing the accounting and allocating of tickets for 100,000-seat Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Duke’s day-to-day ticket operations, which included marketing implementing initiatives to increase revenue and attendance while working with the athletics development team in reseating allocations, fell under Heim’s purview. He assisted with game day operations at Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena at Tennessee, traveling to men’s and women’s basketball road games and postseason football contests to manage payer pass gate, will call and coaches will call.

Costello indicated that Karen Cantrell, MSU’s Associate Athletic Director for Development, assumes oversight of the Bobcat Club. Cantrell also manages major gift donations for Bobcat Athletics.