Montana State adds home-and-home football series with Tennessee Tech

BOZEMAN — Montana State finished its 2027 football schedule and added to the 2028 slate on Friday, when director of athletics Leon Costello announced the addition of a home-and-home series with Southern Conference foe Tennessee Tech.

MSU hosts the Golden Eagles on Sept. 18, 2027, in Bobcat Stadium as its final non-conference game. The Cats visit Cookeville on Sept. 9, 2028. Tennessee Tech won the 2025 OVC-Big South championship.

The Bobcats play nine Big Sky Conference games beginning this season, with league schedules beyond 2026 released later this spring. Montana State’s non-league 2027 slate begins with North Dakota State in Las Vegas on Sept. 4. The Cats then host Drake on Sept. 11 before Tennessee Tech visits Bozeman on Sept. 18.

MSU hosts St. Thomas (Minn.) on Sept. 2, 2028, before visiting Tennessee Tech the next week. One non-conference game remains to be scheduled that fall.