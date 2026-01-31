Montana State adds 2 assistants to football coaching staff

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen filled a pair of full-time coaching positions Friday, adding former staff member James Price as wide receivers coach and Jordan Lee to mentor the program’s cornerbacks.

Price returns to MSU after coaching receivers at Nevada in 2024-25. He worked as MSU’s director of player personnel and offensive analyst in 2023, with responsibilities in administrative areas of the program as well as working in offensive game-planning. He previously coached at IMG Academy from 2019-21 and worked at Kansas as an offensive assistant in 2022.

Originally from Camas, Wash., Price served as Nevada’s interim receivers coach in 2024 before becoming full-time wideouts coach last season. His 2024 pass-catchers included All-Mountain West selections Jaden Smith and Cortez Braham Jr. The Wolf Pack won two games in 2023 but improved to three wins in 2024 and matched that in 2025. He played wide receiver at Wyoming from 2015-18, catching 64 passes in his career for 895 yards and three touchdowns. His quarterbacks with the Cowboys included reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and former Bobcats All-American and current Iowa State staff member Sean Chambers.

Price’s career has included success at every step. The Cowboys advanced to a bowl game in each of his seasons as a player, his season at Kansas included the Jayhawks’ first bowl appearance in 14 years, and at IMG Academy players under his tutelage set program career records for receptions, yards and touchdowns, and single-season records for catches and touchdown receptions.

“We are very excited to bring James back to Bozeman,” Vigen said. “He spent 2023 with us and did an excellent job. He has continued to develop as a wide receivers coach and recruiter these past two years and will be able to jump right in to help us continue to move forward as a program. His familiarity with Bobcat football and our players along with his recruiting ties in the Pacific Northwest will prove to be a real assets.”

Lee spent the 2023 and 2025 seasons as a defensive assistant at Arizona State, and was cornerbacks coach at McNeese in 2024. The Las Vegas product, who prepped at Bishop Gorman, played at Nevada from 2018-21 and at Washington State in 2022. He earned All-Mountain West honors at strong safety as a senior in 2021, logging 86 tackles with four fumbles forced and five recovered. He recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, at WSU.

Lee coached on Kenny Dillingham’s staff during both of his stints at ASU, which included an appearance in the Sun Bowl after the 2025 season. All four of his Nevada teams advanced to bowl games, and his season at McNeese under head coach Gary Goff produced the program’s first season at or above .500 since 2019.

“Jordan joins our staff to coach our cornerbacks, coming to Bozeman from Arizona State,” Vigen said. “We look forward to him adding real value to our program both on and off the field. Most of his time as both an accomplished player and young coach has been in a defensive system very similar to ours. He brings a great reputation as a recruiter and will head up our efforts in the Southwest.”

Price replaces Sam Mix, who moved to FBS Jacksonville State as tight ends coach. Lee fills the role of Trenton Greene, who became Northern Arizona’s defensive coordinator.