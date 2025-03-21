Montana State adding seating to Bobcat Stadium's north end zone

BOZEMAN — Montana State football game days will receive a new look next fall with the addition of the Bozeman Health Touchdown Terrace, a new seating area in Bobcat Stadium’s north end zone.

Through a partnership with Gallatin Event Rental and Losberger DeBoer, the north end zone’s cabanas will become a structure featuring eight new semi-private ground-level cabanas and two exclusive club areas created by Losberger Premium Space Solutions. Including an additional 206 stadium seats above the cabanas and club areas, the north end zone remains the only area in Bobcat Stadium allowing patrons ages 21 and over to purchase and enjoy beverages of their choice in their seats.

“We are excited to add this new premium seating structure to the north end zone,” said MSU athletic director Leon Costello. “The old cabanas have served Bobcat Stadium and our fans well for many years, however, it was time to rethink the space. This design allows us to add premium club seats and provide a better gameday experience for those that purchase the new field-level suites.”

For only the second time, Montana State’s football season features seven home games in 2025. The Cats open the 2025 home season by hosting South Dakota State for Gold Rush on Sept. 6, the first of four straight games in Bobcat Stadium. MSU also hosts San Diego on Sept. 13, Mercyhurst on Sept. 20 and Eastern Washington on Sept. 27. Idaho State (Oct. 11), Weber State (Nov. 8) and UC Davis (Nov. 15) also visit Bozeman in 2025.

The cost of individual seats in the north end zone club is $1,400 per seat for regular-season games, which includes cost for tickets, required seat contribution and club access. For comparison, seats along the sidelines in Bobcat Stadium with access to the third floor club are $1,825, including all costs. For more information and interest in purchasing tickets call the Bobcat Ticket Office at 406-994-2287.