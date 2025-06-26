Montana State AD Leon Costello to serve on DI Football Championship Committee

BOZEMAN — The NCAA has appointed Montana State University director of athletics Leon Costello to the Division I Football Championship Committee, an appointment that began this week and runs until Aug. 31, 2028.

The committee’s primary function is oversight of the Division I Football Championship, including selecting and bracketing teams to participate in the championship field. The committee also evaluates teams throughout the season and serves as the chairs for their respective regional advisory committees during the regular season.

“I am honored to represent the Big Sky Conference on the DI Football Championship Committee,” Costello said. “The FCS championship has a long-standing tradition as one of the best championships in all of college sports, and I am looking forward to contributing in a meaningful way. I don’t take this responsibility lightly and look forward to working the NCAA staff and all the committee members to continue the growth of the FCS championship.”

The committee also works to provide student-athletes with a quality experience while promoting the subdivision. Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill cited Costello’s experience guiding Bobcat athletics will serve him well in this role.

“Leon Costello will serve as an outstanding addition to the NCAA Division I FCS Committee as the Big Sky’s representative," Wistrcill said. "Under Leon’s leadership as athletic director, Montana State football has become one of the premier programs in all of FCS, and he innately understands what playoff-caliber teams look like both in our conference and across the country.”

Montana State’s string of six straight playoff appearances is the longest in program history, and the Bobcats advanced to the FCS championship game in 2021 and 2024.

