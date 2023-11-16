Missoula raised, Bobcat built: Rylan Ortt playing pivotal role on Montana State defense

BOZEMAN — The Cat-Griz rivalry has left families across Montana with a house divided. For Missoula native and Montana State defensive back Rylan Ortt, his was flipped when he came to Bozeman to play college football for the Bobcats.

The Sentinel High School graduate's father and grandfather played football for the Griz, but he chose the Bobcats for the opportunity former coach Jeff Choate and his staff offered him as a preferred walk-on.

To say he's made the most of it is to say the least.

Ortt has totaled 57 tackles through 10 games this season, which is third-most on the team. He's made two interceptions as well — one being his career first pick-6 against Stetson in Week 3.

Ortt sat down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to explain his connection to the Brawl of the Wild, why the Bobcats mean so much to him, his standout role on the defense and more in this latest feature for the Bobcat Insider.