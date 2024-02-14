‘Million dollar smile’: Brandon Walker bringing unique skill set, infectious personality to Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore forward Brandon Walker brings a flare and infectious personality to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse when he takes the court. The Dallas native has a drive unlike many others, which stems from the doubt he’s endured, overcame and continues to prove wrong.

He shares that mentality with Bobcats men's basketball coach Matt Logie, which was a major part of his decision this offseason to transfer to Montana State after one season at UT Arlington.

"We got a chip on our shoulder, and we want to win," Walker described of how he and Logie have the same mindset with the game of basketball. "Anybody that doubted us, we just want to win and show them that we’re better, so I feel like that connection with us helped me in my recruitment and helped me come here."

Logie expanded on what stood out most to him and his staff when recruiting Walker.

"We felt like he was somebody that had his best basketball in front of him, had a skill set that was unique with his size and ability to handle the basketball," Logie said. "He’s just starting to scratch the surface of what he’s capable of, and, you know, we’re excited about him."

Since getting to Bozeman, Walker has already added to his toolbox. He looks up to redshirt senior guard Robert Ford III the most on the team, taking certain keys that Ford uses into his routine.

"He started shooting after games, so I was like, 'Hey, can we work out after games?' So, ever since then after every home game most times, we just go out there and shoot," Walker said. "Whether he has a good game or bad game, he’s committed to doing that. It’s a routine for him."

Walker’s personality for this team is infectious, and he has no trouble bringing an energy to the Brick when his team needs it.

"Just a million dollar smile and someone who plays with great passion, and you appreciate that. And you know, he’s just fun to be around and easy to coach, and we’re excited we get two more years with him," Logie explained about what Walker's personality brings to the team.

But, when asked about the flare he brings to the Brick, Walker said he didn’t always used to be like that.

"Actually, no, I used to be quiet a lot," Walker said with a laugh. "I used to be really quiet. I guess just playing basketball and being in big games, that just helped me bring my personality a bit, and just having fun with it. At the end of the day, you got to have fun with it. If you’re not, then why are you doing it?"

He’s found his why, while being able to have fun with it. Looking back, he didn’t understand the motto, ‘hard work pays off.' But now, he personifies it.

"There was times I was at my lowest points, multiple times, and I feel like I couldn’t do anything right," Walker reflected. "I felt like I wasn’t going to win.

"People just telling me to keep working. I always thought people were just saying it just to say it. I always got tired of people saying, 'Just keep working.' But now that I’ve seen it pay off, it feels really good. I’m really happy."

Up next for Walker is Round 2 of Cat-Griz this season. Montana and Montana State play at 7 p.m. Saturday in Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. The game will be broadcast on the MTN Channel.