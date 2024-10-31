Miles Jackson, a key member of Montana State defense, blossoms in senior season

BOZEMAN — Montana State is currently 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference, and a key part of what's been a dominant defense this season is defensive back Miles Jackson.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen says Jackson playing the best football of his career this season, and both of them attribute that to the fact he's able to settle in at the nickelback position this season after shuffling around in the secondary in past years.

"Being able to really have a solidified position, where I can grow, and over the offseason put a lot of training into the mental game of the (playbook)," Jackson explained. "I'm able to really go over plays, certain concepts and just understand the game a lot better."

The Portland, Ore., native had a homecoming in Hillsboro Stadium on Oct. 19, where Montana State beat Portland State 44-14. Jackson grabbed the first interception of his career in that game.

"I know for Miles it was unique — that's the field he played on in high school," Vigen said. "A lot of memories for him and to see him play the way he did was great."

Jackson talks about returning to his old high school stadium, the Bobcats undefeated start, what his senior year means to him and more in this sit-down feature. For the full story, click the video reel above.