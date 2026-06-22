Michaela McCormick, Wyatt Jensen pace Montana State in CNFR championship go

BOZEMAN — Michaela McCormick finished sixth in goat tying and Wyatt Jensen placed sixth in the men’s all-around standings as Montana State wrapped up the 2025-26 college rodeo season at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyo., on Saturday.

Jensen finished 10th in tie down roping in the short go (18.7 seconds) and overall (50.4 in four rounds). McCormick’s sixth-place overall finish (26.4 on the average) mirrored her finish in Saturday’s Championship Go (6.3 seconds).

Two other Bobcats competed in Saturday’s short go. Anneliese McCormick finished 10th in barrel racing overall (19.07 seconds) and on the average (61.23), while Faith Marshall failed to score in goat tying. The Bobcats finished 18th in the women’s standings, 36th among men’s teams.

TIE DOWN ROPING

10. Wyatt Jensen, 18.7 (10th overall, 50.4 on the average)

BARREL RACING

10. Anneliese McCurry, 19.07 (10th overall, 61.23 on the average)

GOAT TYING

6. Michaela McCormick, 6.3 (6th overall, 26.4 on the average)

14. Faith Marshall, NS (14th overall, 19.2 on the average)

MEN’S ALL-AROUND

6. Wyatt Jensen, 50.0

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

18. Montana State, 75.0

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

36. Montana State, 50.0