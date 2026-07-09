Matt Logie announces addition, movement among Montana State basketball staff

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball program announced the addition of Kenny Love to its coaching staff, as well as new titles for three returning coaches for the 2026-27 season.



Love joins the Bobcats as an assistant coach after four seasons as the head women’s basketball coach at Whitworth University. Additionally, Bobcat assistants Zach Payne and Sam Scholl were promoted to associate head coach, and Shamrock Campbell was elevated to assistant coach after serving as the director of basketball operations for two years.



"I am incredibly grateful for the ability to work alongside a staff that shares my core beliefs and pours into our basketball family the way this staff does,” Montana State head coach Matt Logie said.

“Along with MSU alum Xavier Bishop, I am highly confident that this staff will continue to build upon the cultural foundation that has been set here at Montana State, while we strive for Big Sky championships and NCAA tournament appearances."



Love spent a total of 13 years at Whitworth University as a player and coach. He enjoyed a successful college basketball career there under Logie from 2013 to 2017, serving as a two-time captain for the Pirates.

Following his playing career, Love joined Logie’s coaching staff as an assistant coach at Whitworth in 2017. During their two years together, the Pirates compiled a 45-10 record and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country. Love was promoted to head assistant coach in July 2019 and remained in that role for three seasons.

Love most recently served as Whitworth’s head women’s basketball coach for the past four seasons from 2022 through 2026 before arriving in Bozeman this summer.



Payne and Scholl both arrived at Montana State with Logie at the start of the 2023-24 season, with the trio guiding the Bobcats to a 50-50 overall record, including a 30-24 record in Big Sky play, in 100 total games.

The Bobcats won their third-straight Big Sky tournament title and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the third-straight year during Payne and Scholl’s first season at the helm before advancing to the Big Sky tournament semifinals in 2024-25.

The 2025-26 season saw the Bobcats post their strongest record since the 2022-23 season, finishing 18-14 overall and 12-6 in the Big Sky to place second in the Big Sky regular-season standings.



Campbell arrived with Logie at Montana State prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, serving as a graduate assistant for the Bobcats for one season before taking over as the director of basketball operations during each of the last two seasons.

In his most recent role, he managed team travel and practice scheduling, coordinated recruiting visits, and assisted with film, workouts, and practice operations for the Bobcats. Prior to his time at Montana State, Campbell played at Carroll College for four seasons from 2018 to 2022, where he was a two-time NAIA All-American

He concluded his college career at Point Loma Nazarene, where he played for Logie during the 2022-23 season.

