BOZEMAN — It was a game circled on the calendar since the Big Sky schedule was released: Montana State hosting UC Davis.

This year it was a top-10 showdown on ESPN2 under the lights — and the Bobcats did not disappoint, led by captain and safety Caden Dowler.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Masters of the middle 8: Montana State surged past UC Davis to win 9th straight

The Billings native had two interceptions for 116 yards, including one returned 83 yards for a score in the third quarter to give MSU a 24-7 lead. He also led his team with 12 total tackles in the win.

"It was really cool," Dowler said. "I picked it off, and I saw a couple guys that I should probably make miss, and then I think it was Alec (Eckert) running right in front of me, and I was trying to maybe set up him for a block, and he got that last block and I just (ran) towards the end zone."

"The flash has been the last couple weeks with the turnovers and takeaways, but he’s been so good for us all season," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said of Dowler. "An interception return like that in the moment that it was, those types of plays, you never forget them."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State defensive back Caden Dowler (5) intercepts a pass against UC Davis at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

Montana State has dominated the "middle eight" of games — the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. Omitting FBS power Oregon in Week 1, in the third quarter the Cats have outscored opponents 100-0.

"I think again, the score right before half, we weren’t satisfied going into halftime," Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson said about Saturday night. "Coach (Vigen) kind of fired us up, said it’s a big quarter coming up, right.

"Us going down there, driving, getting the field goal, then ended up scoring, or Caden’s pick again, you know that’s huge. The middle eight is the most important part of football in my opinion."

After starting the season 0-2, MSU has strung together nine straight wins while ecoming better and more cohesive as a unit every week.

"I really love these guys, and you know, I think you feel it," Dowler explained. "Everyone loves each other, and I think that's huge, and we all have each other’s back, whether, it’s not just offense sticks with offense, defense sticks with defense, I think it’s a whole cohesive unit. And you know, when you got that brotherhood, it’s pretty hard to break."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State plays UC Davis at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Now, the attention turns to the Brawl of the Wild. It will be a top-3 showdown Saturday when the Bobcats (9-2, 7-0 Big Sky) travel to play rival Montana (11-0, 7-0) for the Big Sky title.

"We’re going to treat it like the biggest game of the year, which it is," Lamson said about what he has learned about the rivalry, given it will be his first year playing in it. "You know what I mean. Regardless of our record, and now the stakes are even higher, right? Big Sky Championship. But yeah, they’ve told me. I think we’re up for it, and you know, I believe in our guys, so looking forward to this week."

"We’ve done this now five years in a row," Vigen said. "You know, to have everything on the line the last game, and what we need to make it about is winning a game."

