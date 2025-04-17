Watch Now
Marah Dykstra transfers from Montana State to Michigan State

BOZEMAN — Marah Dykstra, a first-team All-Big Sky Conference player for Montana State, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she will be transferring to Michigan State.

She announced she'd be entering the NCAA transfer portal on March 26.

This past season, the Vancouver, B.C., native averaged 12.4 points per game, which was second on the team, and 4.4 rebounds per game, which was tied for first. She registered a career-high 29 points against Idaho State on Feb. 15 this past season.

Dykstra spent three seasons in Bozeman and in 2023-24 garnered second-team All-Big Sky honors. She also plays for Team Canada.

The Montana State women had a historic 30-4 record this past season, while capturing Big Sky regular-season and tournament titles.

Montana State defeats Montana in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Dykstra had the game-winning shot in the Big Sky tournament championship against rival Montana to win 58-57 and send the Cats to the NCAA tournament. It is thought to be one of the most memorable plays in program history.

Montana State faced Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 21, falling 71-51.

Dysktra is one of four transfers out of the program this year and the third to announce her commitment to a new team. Dykstra is joined by Natalie Picton, who landed with Sacramento State; Hannah Robbins, who transferred to Weber State; and Lexi Deden, who announced Monday she'd be entering the transfer portal.

