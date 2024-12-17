Marah Dykstra of Montana State is Big Sky women's basketball player of the week

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior forward Marah Dykstra was named Big Sky Conference player of the week after leading the Bobcats to a 58-49 win over Florida Gulf Coast University on Monday night in Alico Arena.

The victory snapped FGCU’s 37-game home court win streak- the second longest active run in the nation.

The product of Vancouver, B.C., paced MSU with a game-high 20 points, 16 of which came in the opening half. Dykstra connected on 9 of 15 from the field. In addition, she pulled down seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

On the season, Dykstra is fifth in the Big Sky averaging 14.7 points per game. She leads the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (2.2), is second in field-goal percentage (54.5%), and tenth in assists per game (3.1).

Dykstra has recorded eight double figure scoring games this season, including four contests with 20 or more points.

In the opening quarter at FGCU, Dykstra notched seven points and followed that with a nine-point second period, giving the Bobcats a 34-28 advantage at intermission. Five of her team-high seven rebounds came in the second half, as MSU downed the Eagles, who had been ranked No. 5 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid Major top 25 poll.

MSU plays Presbyterian on Thursday as part of the Puerto Rico Clasico in San Juan.

