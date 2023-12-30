Madison Hall calls game, Montana State women open Big Sky play with last-second win over Idaho State

BOZEMAN — Montana State women's basketball opened conference play at home with a 58-56 win over Idaho State on Friday night.

The Bengals clawed back after going down double-digits in the fourth quarter to tie the game 56-56.

The Bobcats had the ball with 27 seconds left, and fifth-year guard Madison Hall hit a go-ahead jumper with 0.7 seconds on the clock to hand her team the two-point lead. She then intercepted the ball with the clock expired, clinching the game for her team.

Hall led all scorers with 17 points and also added four steals. Katelynn Limardo had 15 and Taylor Janssen added 10.

The Bobcats are back at home on Sunday for New Year's Eve. They host Weber State at 2 p.m.