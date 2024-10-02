Look good, play good: How style influences performance for Montana State WR Lonyatta Alexander Jr.

BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. — known as "Junior" to most — was forced to sit out the 2023 season after being denied a waiver from the NCAA due to transferring twice in his college career.

He overcame the hardship of last season with support from his family and team. This year he's thriving. He's had 11 receptions for 130 yards through the first five games of the season.

His biggest role model is his father and namesake, Lonyatta Alexander Sr. In this sit-down interview with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence, Alexander talks about the influence of his father not just in his football career, but in his life and his style.

"If I look good, I feel good, and I'm definitely going to play good," Alexander said.

For more on Alexander and his sneaker and cleat collection, see the video reel above.

