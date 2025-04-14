Lauren Greeny leads three Montana State golfers in earning All-Big Sky Conference recognition

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the first time in program history, Montana State had three golfers selected to the All-Big Sky teams when the conference's award winners were announced by the league office on Sunday.

Lauren Greeny earned first-team honors, with Becca Tschetter earning second-team recognition and Scarlet Weidig earning honorable mention.

"It's the first time we've had three players in this lineup of great Big Sky golfers, and the credit goes to their talent and hard work," head coach Brittany Basye said. "This is well-deserved for Greeny, Becca and Scarlet, and also shows the continued upward climb of great golfers within our program."

Greeny, a junior from Pullman, Washington, is Montana State's first first-team All-Big Sky pick since Paige Crawford in 2013 and just the fourth overall first-team All-Big Sky selection in Bobcat history, joining Crawford, Kelly Gillum in 2009 and Jen McGregor in 1995.

Greeny earned Big Sky all-tournament team honors as a freshman in 2023 and was an All-Big Sky honorable mention pick in 2024.

The three-time Big Sky golfer of the week has put together one of the most remarkable seasons in program history, with three individual tournament wins to match a single-season program record, while also on pace to shatter the school record for single-season stroke average, carrying an average of 72.86 entering the conference tournament.

Across eight stroke-play tournaments this year, Greeny has finished in the top 20 six times, with five top-10s and three tournament victories.

On two occasions this year, Greeny has shot a school record round of 6-under-par 66, first at the Eagle Invitational in September before matching it at the GCU Invitational in February. The junior went on to win both tournaments, erasing four-stroke deficits on the final day.

Remarkably, Greeny owns seven of the 13 best rounds in program history — carding 66 twice and 67 five times. Two of the best 54-hole tournament scores by a Bobcat also belong to her, with her 8-under-par 208 last week at the Bobcat Desert Classic the third-best mark and her 6-under-par 210 in February at the GCU Invitational the seventh-best.

Tschetter, a graduate student from Minot, North Dakota, earned second-team All-Big Sky honors in her first and last season as a Bobcat after transferring from Grand Canyon.

The 2024 WAC runner-up ingratiated herself to Montana State right away, winning her first tournament in the Blue and Gold at the Diane Thomason Invitational in October after having to sit out the first few tournaments of the fall due to NCAA rules.

Tschetter has four top-10 finishes in five tournaments this year and takes a stroke average of 73.77 into the conference championship this week — a mark that would currently be the new school record if Lauren Greeny wasn't averaging 72.86.

Weidig, a redshirt senior from Belen Heredia, Costa Rica, earned All-Big Sky recognition for the third consecutive year, matching Kameryn Basye (2021-23), Gillum (2006-09), McGregor (1993-96) and Paula Nelson (1993-95) as the only Bobcats to accomplish that feat.

The three-time all-conference pick has four top-20 finishes this season and holds a stroke average of 75.09 — the sixth-best mark in school history entering this week.

Weidig was a second-team selection last season in 2024 and a third-team pick in 2023.

Montana State has had multiple All-Big Sky picks on five prior occasions, with two each in 2024 and 2023, two in 2018, two in 2001 and two in 1995.

The Cats' four-player team scoring average of 296.77 would break the school record if it stands, marking the third consecutive year with a new school record after finishing at 302.51 in 2022-23 and 297.10 in 2023-24.

Montana State teed off the opening round at the 2025 Big Sky women's golf championship on Monday morning at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

2024-25 Big Sky Women’s Golf All-Conference & Individual Awards

Player of the year: Sneha Sharan, Sacramento State

Freshman of the year: Darla May Dela Torre, Sacramento State

First team

Sneha Sharan, Sacramento State

Caitlin Maurice, Sacramento State

Lizzie Neale, Northern Arizona

Lauren Greeny, Montana State

Timbre Shehee, Northern Colorado

Darla May Dela Torre, Sacramento State

Amy Hodgkins, Northern Arizona

Second team

Ella Kraft, Sacramento State

Isabel Gutierrez, Weber State

Becca Tschetter, Montana State

Cala Korman, Weber State

Tova Hatton, Sacramento State

Jade Gruher, Weber State

Samantha Colombine, Northern Colorado

Honorable mention

Gabriella Ilardi, Eastern Washington

Frankie Dezis, Northern Arizona

Emma Kang, Idaho

Scarlet Weidig, Montana State

Zoe Newell, Idaho