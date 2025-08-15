BOZEMAN — The second annual "Ladies Night with the Cats" took place Wednesday inside Bobcat Stadium.

The event, hosted by coach Brent Vigen's wife Molly and the Bobcat Collective, is for women in the community to learn more about Bobcat Athletics, tour facilities and even compete in drills with the football team.

"I had never done anything like this before. Lindsay Gallinger with the collective kind of approached me a year ago in the spring and said, 'Would you want to do something like this?'" Molly Vigen said early this week of how the event was founded in 2024.

"And I was a little fearful since I had never done anything like it, but I’m so glad she did. Between Lindsay and then Ali Weeden, we're kind of the three people on the planning and working the whole event."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Ladies Night with the Cats' connects fans with Montana State football

In its second year, the event doubled in numbers with over 240 ladies taking part.

"All the women that (were) here, they love football, they love Bobcat Stadium, and they love the Bobcats," Vigen said. "So, it’s a pretty special night where we can focus on them, and show them the indoor facility, show them the locker room, kind of have them mingle with the players, and just get a little bit of a behind-the-scenes part of Bobcat football."

Bobcat football is all about family for Vigen, whose husband Brent is entering his fifth year as head coach. The couple has three sons: Jake and Grant, who are part of the Bobcats as a defensive end and quarterback, respectively, and Luke, who is in high school.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Montana State defensive ends Jake Vigen and Zac Crews pose with their moms, Molly Vigen and Paula Crews, at Ladies Night with the Cats on Aug. 13, 2025 in Bobcat Stadium.

Molly Vigen even had her immediate family in Bozeman take part in the event.

"It’s awesome. I have my sisters both here with me to help out, so it’s just a big family, the Bobcat football program," Molly Vigen explained. "And that’s not even just the team, it’s just the moms that will be here. They’re going to speak to the ladies (Wednesday), the player moms that are in attendance."

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Montana State running back Adam Jones alongside his mom, Natasha, for panel at Ladies Night with the Cats in the Bobcat Athletic Center on Aug. 13, 2025.

The stations at the event included the team moms hosting a panel, a tour of the new Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center and locker room, and football drills. The night ended with an auction and raffle.

The MSU players, who are in charge of leading the groups and drills, enjoyed helping out.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Montana State running back Julius Davis and Molly Vigen at Ladies Night with the Cats in Bobcat Stadium on Aug. 13, 2025.

"I think they are more excited to participate, as well," Molly Vigen said. "I know some of the guys last year that didn’t work the camp or work the event have asked me, ‘Well, can we work next year’s camp or event?’ So, it’s kind of a fun thing for them, too. They have a lot of fun with it."

To learn more about the Bobcat Collective, click here.