JT Reed cherishing final season, 'playing his best football' for Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State's JT Reed has battled through injuries, adapted to whatever position the offensive line needs him to play, and has been there for his teammates through it all.

That's why he was voted a captain, and he's making the most of his final season for MSU.

"There’s a confidence, there’s a maturity, there’s all that experience that has lead up to this, and there’s a real, again, just joy for being able to be out there that he has," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "He’s had it taken away from him, and (I'm) just happy for him to be able to do the things he is right now."

JT Reed cherishing final season, 'playing his best football' for MSU

Originally from the Bay Area, it took some time for the California native to adjust to Bozeman. Now it’s become a second home.

"What you see is what you get, and I’ve come to appreciate that," Reed explained. "Growing up in the big city, what you see isn’t always what you get. Some people are very mean in the big city. Yeah, I think Montana has shown me so many different ways to go about how I do things and a different way of life. I can’t do anything but appreciate it."

The offensive line had to shift to start the season, as Burke Mastel sustained an injury last month. Reed has been steady as a starting guard for years, but had to switch to center, which he’s also had experience playing.

"He gets thrust into playing center the week before our first game, and now we’re three weeks in, I think we feel really good about that," Vigen explained. "He’s solidified that spot. He’s playing well. I think as I look back at his career here, he’s playing his best football."

Reed explained what it was like to have the offensive line move around right before the season started, especially as a younger unit than in years past.

"It’s definitely has been challenging, but I think myself personally and Titan (Fleischmann) have done a good job of letting the o-line take it by the throat, really, and really try and grow in our new positions, but accept it for what it is and just go," Reed said.

Reed and Fleischmann are both captains and help lead their position, and the team, together. The standard is high, as the offensive line has recently helped produced some of the most prolific offenses in program history.

"I think (Titan and I) have definitely grown a lot closer this year," Reed said with a smile. "Our friendship has definitely grown into something I never saw it becoming. Honestly, I think me and Titan compliment the room pretty well. We’re alike, but very opposite in a lot of ways, so I think we have grown as captains, as leaders and as friends."

