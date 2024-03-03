Jamie Loera's buzzer beater lifts Eastern Washington to 52-50 win over Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women fell 52-50 to Eastern Washington on a buzzer beater from Eagles guard Jamie Loera.

The Bobcats' Madison Hall had a game-tying layup with 15.4 seconds left in the game that put the score at 50-all.

In the final possession, the Eagles put the ball in Loera's hands. She drove into the lane with the clock winding down, put up her shot over two defenders and it sank with time expiring.

The Eagles clinched the regular-season Big Sky Conference title with the win.

Loera led all scorers with 15 points. Junior guard Jaleesa Lawrence had 11 points.

Despite the loss, senior guard Katelynn Limardo led the Bobcats with 13 points. She and forward Taylor Janssen were honored for senior day before the game.

The Bobcats end the regular season at Weber State on Monday night.

For full highlights from Saturday's game, click the video reel above.