'It’s always been about us': No. 3 Montana State focuses internally as it welcomes Weber State

BOZEMAN — After the chaos that ensued within the FCS top 10 last Saturday, Montana State comes into Week 11 ranked No. 3 in the country.

After a bye week and back-to-back road victories, the Bobcats return home to face Weber State on Saturday.

MSU is focused internally going into this final stretch of the regular season. Of note, the Cats are 34-0 in unranked FCS games under coach Brent Vigen.

"Just the going 1-0 mentality, none of that outside noise matters," MSU defensive lineman Alec Eckert explained. "It’s always about us. It’s always been about us. So, we won last week. There was some shakeups, maybe some teams you thought were going to win that didn’t win. That has nothing to do with us. It’s about this next week. It’s about Weber. It’s about pushing this thing forward."

Justin Lamson is coming off a career performance of 331 passing yards. More than the on-field performance, he’s become a trusted leader for this squad.

"I love working with Justin," Montana State wide receiver Ryan King said. "I feel like he brings a lot of grit and a lot of toughness to the offense. I just feel like he’s a competitor. I know everybody saw him out there, maybe limping a little bit, but he got right up ran the next play."

Montana State Athletics Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson rolls out during a game against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Greeley, Colo.

You couple the impressive pass game that’s developed this year with the threat that Julius Davis and Adam Jones bring as running backs, it’s a lot to account for as an opposing defense.

"I feel like we’re extremely dynamic. Coach (Pete) Sterbick, like I said, he likes to harp on being balanced and showing everyone in the country that we can do everything," King explained. "He wants us to prove every week that we’re the best offense in the country."

It has been nearly a month since Montana State’s last home game, so the team is excited to be back in front of the Bobcat Stadium crowd. It’s also the Military Appreciation game.

"It will be great to be back in front of our home crowd," Vigen said. "I know it’s Military Appreciation Day, and we’ve continued to partner with Big Sky Bravery. So, we’re really proud of that organization — what they do for the military community, and the fact that they’re here in our community."

Worn with pride. Dedicated to those who serve 🇺🇸#BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/cqZ9GGezBo — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 7, 2025

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will air on Scripps Sports stations.